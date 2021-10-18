NuWave Investment Management, LLC Buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Intuit Inc, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Fiserv Inc, Global Payments Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NuWave Investment Management, LLC Buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Intuit Inc, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Fiserv Inc, Global Payments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Parsippany, NJ, based Investment company NuWave Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Intuit Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Synopsys Inc, sells Southwest Airlines Co, Fiserv Inc, Global Payments Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NuWave Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, NuWave Investment Management, LLC owns 288 stocks with a total value of $87 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NuWave Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nuwave+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NuWave Investment Management, LLC
  1. Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 27,980 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 9,373 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 2,452 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,741 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 4,218 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.03 and $75.77, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 27,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.299600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 9,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $556.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 2,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $701.37 and $821.01, with an estimated average price of $759.13. The stock is now traded at around $705.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,741 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69. The stock is now traded at around $306.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 4,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $406.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 3242.86%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $122.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 8,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 345.99%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $270.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 4,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 417.41%. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $502.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 9238.18%. The purchase prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37. The stock is now traded at around $156.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 331.29%. The purchase prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76. The stock is now traded at around $317.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 304.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 18,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04.

Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of NuWave Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. NuWave Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NuWave Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NuWave Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NuWave Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider