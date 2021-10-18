NuWave Investment Management, LLC Buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Intuit Inc, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Fiserv Inc, Global Payments Inc

- New Purchases: JCI, ETN, INTU, CHTR, SNPS, ILMN, AON, TGT, CMG, CSCO, ADBE, MRNA, A, BMY, CVNA, PFE, TT, NKE, OTIS, REGN, DPZ, PSX, ROKU, BLK, GRMN, KEYS, ZBRA, EW, MDB, MMM, AMGN, CCI, FTNT, IT, MSFT, EXR, SWKS, WAT, GS, DOV, MS, EXC, UPS, VIAC, QCOM, ISRG, MMC, TROW, XYL, DUK, NRG, PSA, DHR, ROK, VEEV, FE, MSI, DOCU, RSG, PEP, PYPL, EPD, FB, INFY, GDDY, AMT, NWL, MSCI, KO, RMD, MCO, DFS, EVRG, LBRDK, QRVO, RNG, CAH, VLO, LULU, AOS, CL, PNW, AES, SHOP, APD, LII, EBAY, WPC, KKR, CERN, COST, PH, OLED, WM, WELL, SBAC, EXAS, VFC, LW, INVH, ADP, HSY, NTRS, ROP, CVX, EIX, NVDA, BRO, EMR, IAC, AWK, RGLD, VTR, VOD, LNT, STZ, SPGI, AMD, EXPD, NOW, O, SEE, SNA, MPLX, ABMD, HWM, C, CPRT, UDR, AGNC, HII, IWM, FAST, BTI, UL, ENB, XOM, PAYX, BLUE,
- Added Positions: BX, BIIB, CDNS, AVGO, EL, IPG, ALGN, CDW, LH, Z, EFX, NEM, ACN, HON, TRU, GOOG, FICO, SUI, OHI, SQ, APH, YUM, GLW, SKX, PGR, ALB, HAS, SPG, DGX, DHI, PTC, VZ, EPAM, PLD, BABA, OMC, IP, ET, NOV, LYB, KSS, PEAK, CB, GWW, FNV, KDP, BRK.B, CINF, HFC, AFL, LITE, ALL, INTC, BNS, UHS, AAPL, HRL, HST, CGC, CIEN, AEP, WU, FMC,
- Reduced Positions: LVS, KSU, CI, MDT, XRAY, JNJ, NSC, SLB, STX, NLOK, HCA, VRSK, MET, DISCK, DTE, COF, BKNG, DISCA, QSR, FIS, SHW, LRCX, MNST, IRM, VRTX, DVA, AVY, SO, BMO, UTHR, ON, CCK, EQR, BIDU, WEC, LHX, PEG, BHC, AYX, NLSN, DD, SSNC, BXP, WDC, SJM, FRC, PPG, CLX, SBUX, ITW, FFIV, UNH, PCAR, AME, TRV, DRE, JBHT, MKTX, RY, PHM, DXC, HOG, TEL, PODD, IQV, ODFL, NUE, ROL, ANET, COO, HUM, PRU, PFG, CHD, ARE, AEE, LNC, AKAM, PG, HAL, IEX, MHK, WPM,
- Sold Out: LUV, FISV, GPN, CZR, WY, ADM, DLTR, CTSH, HPE, CSX, DIS, BDX, KHC, CTXS, CVS, VTRS, DELL, GM, TAP, SIVB, ORCL, ANTM, TSN, FCX, WYNN, CBRE, EXPE, TTWO, SYY, MAR, CCL, BAX, MAS, FITB, CPB, TMUS, FTV, GE, HSIC, HIG, VOYA, NXPI, CNI, NDAQ, PKG, WRK, MA, CHKP, ETR, XEL, PFPT, COUP, BKR, WRB, ABC, MTCH, WCN, DAL, CSGP, MPW, HLT, RF, PXD, UAL, ZBH, ELAN, AIG, ESS, FLT, ATVI, AJG, BLL, UNP, KNX, LIN, MOS, WDAY, BMRN, ES, WBA, ECL, APA, CPT, LUMN, LOW, MCD, RCL, SWK, USB, CNP, MTB, MGM, TEVA, AMP, TD, NEE, NLY, AMAT, SRPT, HPQ, AAL, DRI, MOH, RL, LNG, BEN, MCHP, ROST, V, HES, MU, PRGO, DTM, PEN, 4LRA, ADSK, BA, ED, EA, CFG, KLAC, MKC, TJX, TXN, VNO, BURL, ARMK, BWA, BAM, GPC, KEY, WHR, EMN, J, SU, URI, PAYC, ZEN, DLR, INCY, VRSN, WMT, ABBV, TFC, BAC, CE, FDX, MCK, SGEN, TSCO, MPC, PANW, CHRW, LEN, NFLX, TDY, ZION, CMI, DISH, IONS, K, RJF, TFX, WAB, BR, HUBS, CMA, LDOS, OKTA, HEI, JPM, TXT,
These are the top 5 holdings of NuWave Investment Management, LLC
- Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 27,980 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 9,373 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 2,452 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,741 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 4,218 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.03 and $75.77, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 27,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.299600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 9,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $556.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 2,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $701.37 and $821.01, with an estimated average price of $759.13. The stock is now traded at around $705.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,741 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69. The stock is now traded at around $306.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 4,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $406.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 3242.86%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $122.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 8,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 345.99%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $270.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 4,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 417.41%. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $502.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 9238.18%. The purchase prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37. The stock is now traded at around $156.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 331.29%. The purchase prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76. The stock is now traded at around $317.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 304.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 18,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83.Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04.Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97.
