NuWave Investment Management, LLC Buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Intuit Inc, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Fiserv Inc, Global Payments Inc

JCI, ETN, INTU, CHTR, SNPS, ILMN, AON, TGT, CMG, CSCO, ADBE, MRNA, A, BMY, CVNA, PFE, TT, NKE, OTIS, REGN, DPZ, PSX, ROKU, BLK, GRMN, KEYS, ZBRA, EW, MDB, MMM, AMGN, CCI, FTNT, IT, MSFT, EXR, SWKS, WAT, GS, DOV, MS, EXC, UPS, VIAC, QCOM, ISRG, MMC, TROW, XYL, DUK, NRG, PSA, DHR, ROK, VEEV, FE, MSI, DOCU, RSG, PEP, PYPL, EPD, FB, INFY, GDDY, AMT, NWL, MSCI, KO, RMD, MCO, DFS, EVRG, LBRDK, QRVO, RNG, CAH, VLO, LULU, AOS, CL, PNW, AES, SHOP, APD, LII, EBAY, WPC, KKR, CERN, COST, PH, OLED, WM, WELL, SBAC, EXAS, VFC, LW, INVH, ADP, HSY, NTRS, ROP, CVX, EIX, NVDA, BRO, EMR, IAC, AWK, RGLD, VTR, VOD, LNT, STZ, SPGI, AMD, EXPD, NOW, O, SEE, SNA, MPLX, ABMD, HWM, C, CPRT, UDR, AGNC, HII, IWM, FAST, BTI, UL, ENB, XOM, PAYX, BLUE, Added Positions: BX, BIIB, CDNS, AVGO, EL, IPG, ALGN, CDW, LH, Z, EFX, NEM, ACN, HON, TRU, GOOG, FICO, SUI, OHI, SQ, APH, YUM, GLW, SKX, PGR, ALB, HAS, SPG, DGX, DHI, PTC, VZ, EPAM, PLD, BABA, OMC, IP, ET, NOV, LYB, KSS, PEAK, CB, GWW, FNV, KDP, BRK.B, CINF, HFC, AFL, LITE, ALL, INTC, BNS, UHS, AAPL, HRL, HST, CGC, CIEN, AEP, WU, FMC,

BX, BIIB, CDNS, AVGO, EL, IPG, ALGN, CDW, LH, Z, EFX, NEM, ACN, HON, TRU, GOOG, FICO, SUI, OHI, SQ, APH, YUM, GLW, SKX, PGR, ALB, HAS, SPG, DGX, DHI, PTC, VZ, EPAM, PLD, BABA, OMC, IP, ET, NOV, LYB, KSS, PEAK, CB, GWW, FNV, KDP, BRK.B, CINF, HFC, AFL, LITE, ALL, INTC, BNS, UHS, AAPL, HRL, HST, CGC, CIEN, AEP, WU, FMC, Reduced Positions: LVS, KSU, CI, MDT, XRAY, JNJ, NSC, SLB, STX, NLOK, HCA, VRSK, MET, DISCK, DTE, COF, BKNG, DISCA, QSR, FIS, SHW, LRCX, MNST, IRM, VRTX, DVA, AVY, SO, BMO, UTHR, ON, CCK, EQR, BIDU, WEC, LHX, PEG, BHC, AYX, NLSN, DD, SSNC, BXP, WDC, SJM, FRC, PPG, CLX, SBUX, ITW, FFIV, UNH, PCAR, AME, TRV, DRE, JBHT, MKTX, RY, PHM, DXC, HOG, TEL, PODD, IQV, ODFL, NUE, ROL, ANET, COO, HUM, PRU, PFG, CHD, ARE, AEE, LNC, AKAM, PG, HAL, IEX, MHK, WPM,

LVS, KSU, CI, MDT, XRAY, JNJ, NSC, SLB, STX, NLOK, HCA, VRSK, MET, DISCK, DTE, COF, BKNG, DISCA, QSR, FIS, SHW, LRCX, MNST, IRM, VRTX, DVA, AVY, SO, BMO, UTHR, ON, CCK, EQR, BIDU, WEC, LHX, PEG, BHC, AYX, NLSN, DD, SSNC, BXP, WDC, SJM, FRC, PPG, CLX, SBUX, ITW, FFIV, UNH, PCAR, AME, TRV, DRE, JBHT, MKTX, RY, PHM, DXC, HOG, TEL, PODD, IQV, ODFL, NUE, ROL, ANET, COO, HUM, PRU, PFG, CHD, ARE, AEE, LNC, AKAM, PG, HAL, IEX, MHK, WPM, Sold Out: LUV, FISV, GPN, CZR, WY, ADM, DLTR, CTSH, HPE, CSX, DIS, BDX, KHC, CTXS, CVS, VTRS, DELL, GM, TAP, SIVB, ORCL, ANTM, TSN, FCX, WYNN, CBRE, EXPE, TTWO, SYY, MAR, CCL, BAX, MAS, FITB, CPB, TMUS, FTV, GE, HSIC, HIG, VOYA, NXPI, CNI, NDAQ, PKG, WRK, MA, CHKP, ETR, XEL, PFPT, COUP, BKR, WRB, ABC, MTCH, WCN, DAL, CSGP, MPW, HLT, RF, PXD, UAL, ZBH, ELAN, AIG, ESS, FLT, ATVI, AJG, BLL, UNP, KNX, LIN, MOS, WDAY, BMRN, ES, WBA, ECL, APA, CPT, LUMN, LOW, MCD, RCL, SWK, USB, CNP, MTB, MGM, TEVA, AMP, TD, NEE, NLY, AMAT, SRPT, HPQ, AAL, DRI, MOH, RL, LNG, BEN, MCHP, ROST, V, HES, MU, PRGO, DTM, PEN, 4LRA, ADSK, BA, ED, EA, CFG, KLAC, MKC, TJX, TXN, VNO, BURL, ARMK, BWA, BAM, GPC, KEY, WHR, EMN, J, SU, URI, PAYC, ZEN, DLR, INCY, VRSN, WMT, ABBV, TFC, BAC, CE, FDX, MCK, SGEN, TSCO, MPC, PANW, CHRW, LEN, NFLX, TDY, ZION, CMI, DISH, IONS, K, RJF, TFX, WAB, BR, HUBS, CMA, LDOS, OKTA, HEI, JPM, TXT,

Parsippany, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Intuit Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Synopsys Inc, sells Southwest Airlines Co, Fiserv Inc, Global Payments Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NuWave Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, NuWave Investment Management, LLC owns 288 stocks with a total value of $87 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 27,980 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 9,373 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Intuit Inc (INTU) - 2,452 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,741 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 4,218 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. New Position

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.03 and $75.77, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 27,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.299600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 9,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $556.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 2,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $701.37 and $821.01, with an estimated average price of $759.13. The stock is now traded at around $705.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,741 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69. The stock is now traded at around $306.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 4,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $406.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 3242.86%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $122.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 8,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 345.99%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $270.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 4,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 417.41%. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $502.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 9238.18%. The purchase prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37. The stock is now traded at around $156.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 331.29%. The purchase prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76. The stock is now traded at around $317.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 304.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 18,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97.