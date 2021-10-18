Logo
Coastal Investment Management, L.p. Buys Zscaler Inc, Concord Acquisition Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Cars.com Inc, Fastly Inc, Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Coastal Investment Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Zscaler Inc, Concord Acquisition Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells Cars.com Inc, Fastly Inc, Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Codexis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastal Investment Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q3, Coastal Investment Management, L.p. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $72 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coastal+investment+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 105,943 shares, 41.60% of the total portfolio.
  2. Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 67,800 shares, 24.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.71%
  3. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 21,000 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio.
  4. Cars.com Inc (CARS) - 353,565 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.19%
  5. Concord Acquisition Corp (CND) - 300,000 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Concord Acquisition Corp (CND)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 106.71%. The purchase prices were between $213.72 and $287.4, with an estimated average price of $251.1. The stock is now traded at around $299.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.78%. The holding were 67,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 143.00%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $282.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.22 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $46.31.

Sold Out: Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp (CLIM.U)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.63 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $36.33.

Sold Out: Codexis Inc (CDXS)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Codexis Inc. The sale prices were between $19.65 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $23.71.

Sold Out: Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co (CLII)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $14.36 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $14.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:

1. COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. keeps buying
