Coastal Investment Management, L.p. Buys Zscaler Inc, Concord Acquisition Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Cars.com Inc, Fastly Inc, Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zscaler Inc, Concord Acquisition Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells Cars.com Inc, Fastly Inc, Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Codexis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastal Investment Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q3, Coastal Investment Management, L.p. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $72 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 105,943 shares, 41.60% of the total portfolio. Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 67,800 shares, 24.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.71% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 21,000 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Cars.com Inc (CARS) - 353,565 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.19% Concord Acquisition Corp (CND) - 300,000 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. New Position

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 106.71%. The purchase prices were between $213.72 and $287.4, with an estimated average price of $251.1. The stock is now traded at around $299.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.78%. The holding were 67,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 143.00%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $282.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.22 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $46.31.

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.63 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $36.33.

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Codexis Inc. The sale prices were between $19.65 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $23.71.

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $14.36 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $14.36.