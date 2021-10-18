Lincoln Capital Corp Buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp

- New Purchases: SGOV, SCHO, FBND, IEF, URA, ODFL, ACN, CCJ, COST, TECH, NFGC,
- Added Positions: AMZN, NFLX, GSLC, NMIH, SCHW, IEFA, INTC, UNH, SCHM, QUAL, EMR, INTF, MTUM, IBM, VLUE, GOOGL, GOOG, AN, LOW, KLAC, PAYX, DIS, BX, UNP, V,
- Reduced Positions: AMGN, TMUS, CVS, SCHP, CFG, SPY, IVV, GDDY, VO,
- Sold Out: PH, TNXP,
For the details of LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lincoln+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 263,102 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.08%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,284 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,646 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 140,062 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 78,516 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.013300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 46,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 60,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $53.47. The stock is now traded at around $53.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 35,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)
Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 14,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)
Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $29.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $302.97, with an estimated average price of $277.56. The stock is now traded at around $305.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 819 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 228.35%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3428.396400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 857 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 69.71%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $633.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)
Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in NMI Holdings Inc by 33.18%. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $22.98, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $24.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 151,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 34,986 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 102.50%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.347300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 28.74%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $143.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57.Sold Out: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP)
Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $0.58 and $1.12, with an estimated average price of $0.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP. Also check out:
1. LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment