Lincoln Capital Corp Buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp

New Purchases: SGOV, SCHO, FBND, IEF, URA, ODFL, ACN, CCJ, COST, TECH, NFGC,

SGOV, SCHO, FBND, IEF, URA, ODFL, ACN, CCJ, COST, TECH, NFGC, Added Positions: AMZN, NFLX, GSLC, NMIH, SCHW, IEFA, INTC, UNH, SCHM, QUAL, EMR, INTF, MTUM, IBM, VLUE, GOOGL, GOOG, AN, LOW, KLAC, PAYX, DIS, BX, UNP, V,

AMZN, NFLX, GSLC, NMIH, SCHW, IEFA, INTC, UNH, SCHM, QUAL, EMR, INTF, MTUM, IBM, VLUE, GOOGL, GOOG, AN, LOW, KLAC, PAYX, DIS, BX, UNP, V, Reduced Positions: AMGN, TMUS, CVS, SCHP, CFG, SPY, IVV, GDDY, VO,

AMGN, TMUS, CVS, SCHP, CFG, SPY, IVV, GDDY, VO, Sold Out: PH, TNXP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Netflix Inc, sells Amgen Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln Capital Corp. As of 2021Q3, Lincoln Capital Corp owns 66 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 263,102 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,284 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,646 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 140,062 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 78,516 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.013300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 46,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 60,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $53.47. The stock is now traded at around $53.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 35,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 14,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $29.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $302.97, with an estimated average price of $277.56. The stock is now traded at around $305.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 819 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 228.35%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3428.396400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 857 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 69.71%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $633.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in NMI Holdings Inc by 33.18%. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $22.98, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $24.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 151,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 34,986 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 102.50%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.347300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 28.74%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $143.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57.

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $0.58 and $1.12, with an estimated average price of $0.77.