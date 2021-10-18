David J Yvars Group Buys InMode, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Sells Five Below Inc, General Motors Co, Cowen Inc

New Purchases: INMD, TPX, QYLD, NEE,

FIVE, IEI, AAPL, IVV, T, IJR, HDV, IJS, XLU, JD, JPS, VGT, VZ, DIS, GOOG, PAYC, WMT, Sold Out: GM, COWN, WAL, STIM, QFIN, VALE, AEIS, IJT, EDU, OCGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys InMode, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Five Below Inc, General Motors Co, Cowen Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, Neuronetics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, David J Yvars Group. As of 2021Q3, David J Yvars Group owns 84 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,555 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,724 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Crocs Inc (CROX) - 85,692 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,275 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 14,520 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%

David J Yvars Group initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 194,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

David J Yvars Group initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.64 and $49.59, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 152,456 shares as of 2021-09-30.

David J Yvars Group initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.67 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.

David J Yvars Group initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $81.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in Cowen Inc. The sale prices were between $32.05 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $37.58.

David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $90.02 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $97.32.

David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in Neuronetics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.22 and $15.54, with an estimated average price of $9.64.

David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The sale prices were between $16.9 and $38.79, with an estimated average price of $23.79.

David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $19.65.