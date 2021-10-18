Boyar Asset Management Inc. Buys Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, American International Group Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells

New Purchases: AIG, UBER,

AIG, UBER, Added Positions: MSGE, SMG, MSGS, QRTEA, ELY, HMTV, IAC, CVS, MRK, MHK, BATRK, UNVR, UNF, TSQ, SYY, STKL, MWA, LSXMA, LEVI, FOXA, DD, CB,

MSGE, SMG, MSGS, QRTEA, ELY, HMTV, IAC, CVS, MRK, MHK, BATRK, UNVR, UNF, TSQ, SYY, STKL, MWA, LSXMA, LEVI, FOXA, DD, CB, Reduced Positions: BAC, NDAQ, EBAY, BK, NWSA, GOLF, WU, CNDT, INTC, GOOG, WEN, NWL, BEN, JBLU, VZ, WM, C, AXTA, HHC, TZOO, TPHS, VTRS,

BAC, NDAQ, EBAY, BK, NWSA, GOLF, WU, CNDT, INTC, GOOG, WEN, NWL, BEN, JBLU, VZ, WM, C, AXTA, HHC, TZOO, TPHS, VTRS, Sold Out: MSGN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, American International Group Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, Hemisphere Media Group Inc, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyar Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Boyar Asset Management Inc. owns 85 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOYAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boyar+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,450 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 30,095 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 59,756 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 25,916 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 157,262 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%

Boyar Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,492 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 91.12%. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $75.17. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 47,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $13.02, with an estimated average price of $11.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 54,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Hemisphere Media Group Inc by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $11.17 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $12.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.17 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $14.53.