Autus Asset Management, LLC Buys VIQ Solutions Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Haverty Furniture Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: VQS, HVT, VSGX, MKL, LLY, BRW, VFMO, VFMV, ALGN, AMGN,
- Added Positions: HYG, VCIT, VB, FPE, VCSH, TIP, VIGI, VEA, CVX, VNQ, VZ, EMB, VWO, DIS, MSFT, MUB, TTC, IJH, SSNC, ABBV, VOO, NEE, AMT, CRM, STZ, XBI, TJX, UNH, XLK, VDE, LMT, BKNG, ROP, GLD, SHW, ESML, IGSB, MTN, IEMG, INTC, VHT, VIG, ESGE, BSV, CLX, BND, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, GOOG, INTU, AAPL, ADBE, ACN, BAX, PEP, NKE, COST, ISRG, MA, PYPL, ZTS, JNJ, GD, XOM, EW, JPM, IVV, BLK, SLB, GOOGL, IWF, ITOT, XYL, VGT, SYK, ED, VT, VIS, VOX, VFH, VDC, VCR, VAW, PGX, IWR, IWP, LHX, IWO, VYM, IWN, IWM, IWD, EFA, EEM, DVY, IGIB, AXP, BDX, FB, SCHW, WEC, TROW, MCD, MFC,
- Sold Out: AEL, CSX, MRK,
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 243,803 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 637,724 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 333,655 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,908 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,644 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VIQ Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.71 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $5.25. The stock is now traded at around $2.916800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 540,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT)
Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.159900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)
Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1184 and $1282.99, with an estimated average price of $1233.06. The stock is now traded at around $1301.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 389 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $238.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Voya Prime Rate Trust (BRW)
Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $4.73, with an estimated average price of $4.59. The stock is now traded at around $4.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 87,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 87.38%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 115,805 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $274.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,827 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $165.153000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,267 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $63.01 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.92. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $156.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $366.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 859 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)
Autus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $27.36 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $31.22.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Autus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Autus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11.
