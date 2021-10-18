Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Added Positions: BSV, VOT, FYX, VONG, VONV, BIV, IWS, AMZN,

BSV, VOT, FYX, VONG, VONV, BIV, IWS, AMZN, Reduced Positions: ACWX, IWR, VONE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc. As of 2021Q3, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 950,413 shares, 33.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 405,347 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 387,154 shares, 11.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 150,351 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX) - 176,741 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 470.34%. The purchase prices were between $230.26 and $250.88, with an estimated average price of $241.96. The stock is now traded at around $248.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 8,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.