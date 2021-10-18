Logo
Sabal Trust CO Buys ConocoPhillips, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Allstate Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Sabal Trust CO (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells AT&T Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Allstate Corp, Amgen Inc, Bank OZK during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sabal Trust CO. As of 2021Q3, Sabal Trust CO owns 148 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sabal Trust CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sabal+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sabal Trust CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 180,830 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
  2. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 691,667 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 250,323 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 122,592 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  5. Waste Management Inc (WM) - 264,430 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 310,182 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $86.39, with an estimated average price of $79.28. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 204,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $251.09 and $268.14, with an estimated average price of $261.04. The stock is now traded at around $265.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $303.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.262600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 109.63%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 67.19%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $274.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 60.30%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3428.396400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 67.12%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,658 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 103.27%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 28.69%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Sold Out: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.83 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2.

Sold Out: Bank OZK (OZK)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Bank OZK. The sale prices were between $38.89 and $44.15, with an estimated average price of $41.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sabal Trust CO. Also check out:

1. Sabal Trust CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sabal Trust CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sabal Trust CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sabal Trust CO keeps buying
