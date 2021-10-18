Sabal Trust CO Buys ConocoPhillips, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Allstate Corp

New Purchases: COP, PNW, IWV, VUG, MLPA, TIP, LOW,

St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ConocoPhillips, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells AT&T Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Allstate Corp, Amgen Inc, Bank OZK during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sabal Trust CO. As of 2021Q3, Sabal Trust CO owns 148 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 180,830 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 691,667 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 250,323 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 122,592 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 264,430 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 310,182 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $86.39, with an estimated average price of $79.28. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 204,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $251.09 and $268.14, with an estimated average price of $261.04. The stock is now traded at around $265.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $303.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.262600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 109.63%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 67.19%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $274.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 60.30%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3428.396400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 67.12%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,658 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 103.27%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 28.69%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.83 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2.

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Bank OZK. The sale prices were between $38.89 and $44.15, with an estimated average price of $41.68.