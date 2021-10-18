Ariose Capital Management Ltd Buys Daqo New Energy Corp, Canaan Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells InMode, NVIDIA Corp, Newmont Corp

For the details of Ariose Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ariose+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ariose Capital Management Ltd
- Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) - 188,639 shares, 39.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Canaan Inc (CAN) - 1,675,952 shares, 37.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 16,500 shares, 22.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) - 59,567 shares, 0.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.91%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.92 and $79.38, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 39.81%. The holding were 188,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Canaan Inc (CAN)
Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Canaan Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.54 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $7.79. The stock is now traded at around $7.068500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.91%. The holding were 1,675,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61. The stock is now traded at around $394.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.Sold Out: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86.Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ariose Capital Management Ltd.
1. Ariose Capital Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ariose Capital Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ariose Capital Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ariose Capital Management Ltd keeps buying
