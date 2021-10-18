Ariose Capital Management Ltd Buys Daqo New Energy Corp, Canaan Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells InMode, NVIDIA Corp, Newmont Corp

New Purchases: DQ, CAN, NOC,

DQ, CAN, NOC, Reduced Positions: FENG,

FENG, Sold Out: INMD, NVDA, NEM, GDS, RBLX, LULU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Daqo New Energy Corp, Canaan Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells InMode, NVIDIA Corp, Newmont Corp, GDS Holdings, Roblox Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariose Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Ariose Capital Management Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ariose Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ariose+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) - 188,639 shares, 39.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Canaan Inc (CAN) - 1,675,952 shares, 37.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 16,500 shares, 22.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) - 59,567 shares, 0.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.91% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.92 and $79.38, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 39.81%. The holding were 188,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Canaan Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.54 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $7.79. The stock is now traded at around $7.068500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.91%. The holding were 1,675,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61. The stock is now traded at around $394.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87.