Sage Rhino Capital Llc Buys iShares Gold Trust, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Sells DocuSign Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Morgan Stanley

New Purchases: IAU, AVUV, AVUS, AVDE, AVEM, CLOV, DFAX, AVDV, DFAC, DFAS, GSST, ACN, BX, STX,

IAU, AVUV, AVUS, AVDE, AVEM, CLOV, DFAX, AVDV, DFAC, DFAS, GSST, ACN, BX, STX, Added Positions: VWO, GOOG, IEFA, IEMG, VEA, HYRE, VTI, AMZN, VB, GNR, AZN, MSFT, SONY, TM, FB, SCHW, VCIT, SAP, GSK, VSS, V, RDS.A, ADBE, AER, AES, WFC, ASML, VNQI, SNY, VAW, BRK.B, VCSH, BP, SCHE, SCHF, CRM, UNH, SBUX, SYY, TEL, TXN, TMO, UBS, UPS, ZTS, VRTX, WBK, ABT, BAC, XOM, DEO, CONE, COST, CNXC, CVX, AVGO, BTI, FRC, GOLD, SAN, BBVA, ADSK, AMT, AEG, ABBV, RIO, GNW, HD, ILMN, ING, LLY, LYG, M, MA, MFG, NFLX, NYMT, NVO, PEP, PSX, QCOM,

VWO, GOOG, IEFA, IEMG, VEA, HYRE, VTI, AMZN, VB, GNR, AZN, MSFT, SONY, TM, FB, SCHW, VCIT, SAP, GSK, VSS, V, RDS.A, ADBE, AER, AES, WFC, ASML, VNQI, SNY, VAW, BRK.B, VCSH, BP, SCHE, SCHF, CRM, UNH, SBUX, SYY, TEL, TXN, TMO, UBS, UPS, ZTS, VRTX, WBK, ABT, BAC, XOM, DEO, CONE, COST, CNXC, CVX, AVGO, BTI, FRC, GOLD, SAN, BBVA, ADSK, AMT, AEG, ABBV, RIO, GNW, HD, ILMN, ING, LLY, LYG, M, MA, MFG, NFLX, NYMT, NVO, PEP, PSX, QCOM, Reduced Positions: DOCU, MS, MINT, RYT, VO, SFE, LYFT, UBER, PFF, PLTR, TSLA, PYPL, BND, KIO, TWTR, NVDA, IYR, DIS, BA, CWB, VZ, GOOGL, GLD, INTC, HSBC, KO, BHP, NMR, SMFG, MUFG, TTE, JHX, UL, UNP,

DOCU, MS, MINT, RYT, VO, SFE, LYFT, UBER, PFF, PLTR, TSLA, PYPL, BND, KIO, TWTR, NVDA, IYR, DIS, BA, CWB, VZ, GOOGL, GLD, INTC, HSBC, KO, BHP, NMR, SMFG, MUFG, TTE, JHX, UL, UNP, Sold Out: FLOT, SQ, T, CLF, GE, ERIC, NOK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells DocuSign Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Morgan Stanley, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Rhino Capital Llc. As of 2021Q3, Sage Rhino Capital Llc owns 201 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+rhino+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC) - 1,618,199 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 107,831 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 415,370 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 186,570 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 54,530 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.613000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 415,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.101700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 134,756 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 108,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $64.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 85,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.048800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 43,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.39 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 274,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2840.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.26%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,053 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $2.27 and $2.6, with an estimated average price of $2.45. The stock is now traded at around $2.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.73 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.75.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.26 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $22.8.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $10.98 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $11.83.