KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Adobe Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Adobe Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kfa+private+wealth+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 100,010 shares, 23.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 70,582 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 114,632 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 87,646 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 69,568 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.999000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $64.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.87 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $83.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC keeps buying

