KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Adobe Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

- New Purchases: VYM,
- Added Positions: IJR, ITOT, DSU, IJH, IXUS, XHB, HDV, MUB, IUSB, SCZ, HD, XLK, IEMG, VB, VUG, VTI, TSLA, ABT, VXUS, XLV, NOBL, DSI, AMGN, ABBV, XLF, COST,
- Reduced Positions: SHYG, SHV, AGG, MSFT, GOOG, FB, EFA, JPM, NFLX, DIS, IEFA, KO, WMT,
- Sold Out: KRE, ADBE, ARKG, CVX,
For the details of KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kfa+private+wealth+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 100,010 shares, 23.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 70,582 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 114,632 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 87,646 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 69,568 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.999000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $64.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.87 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $83.9.
