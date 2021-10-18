KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Adobe Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

New Purchases: VYM,

VYM, Added Positions: IJR, ITOT, DSU, IJH, IXUS, XHB, HDV, MUB, IUSB, SCZ, HD, XLK, IEMG, VB, VUG, VTI, TSLA, ABT, VXUS, XLV, NOBL, DSI, AMGN, ABBV, XLF, COST,

IJR, ITOT, DSU, IJH, IXUS, XHB, HDV, MUB, IUSB, SCZ, HD, XLK, IEMG, VB, VUG, VTI, TSLA, ABT, VXUS, XLV, NOBL, DSI, AMGN, ABBV, XLF, COST, Reduced Positions: SHYG, SHV, AGG, MSFT, GOOG, FB, EFA, JPM, NFLX, DIS, IEFA, KO, WMT,

SHYG, SHV, AGG, MSFT, GOOG, FB, EFA, JPM, NFLX, DIS, IEFA, KO, WMT, Sold Out: KRE, ADBE, ARKG, CVX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Adobe Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 100,010 shares, 23.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 70,582 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 114,632 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 87,646 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 69,568 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.999000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $64.

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42.

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.87 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $83.9.