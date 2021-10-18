DeDora Capital, Inc. Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, The Home Depot Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Mastercard Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: GSY, SQ, AEG,
- Added Positions: HD, PYPL, AAPL, VYM, VGSH, TSLA, PG, JPM, CVX, SBUX, GOOGL, MRK, V, UNP, AMD, BRK.B, RTX, ADBE, CIBR, BND, AMT, FB, AMGN, KDP, BAC, XEL, VZ, GILD, TMO, COST, LIN, PLD, LMT, DLR, GIS, DE, NOK,
- Reduced Positions: MA, VOO, MSFT, TQQQ, VUG, GOOG, AVTR, AGG, QQQ, RSP, NFLX, PEP, MINT, NVDA, MCD, AVGO, WMT, DSI, SHY, DIS, DHR, UPS, TXN, PFE, ORCL, NKE, VTRS, MDT, NEE, LLY, GLD,
- Sold Out: FTCS, BABA, NIO, T, KO,
For the details of DeDora Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dedora+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DeDora Capital, Inc.
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 65,276 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,011 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 39,688 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 139,707 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 48,808 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.43 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $252.199600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Aegon NV (AEG)
DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Aegon NV. The purchase prices were between $3.93 and $5.09, with an estimated average price of $4.58. The stock is now traded at around $5.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,253 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $354.447300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $269.057000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73.
