Peavine Capital, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

- ISHARES TRUST (SHV) - 2,706,965 shares, 60.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 431,140 shares, 37.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,360 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio.
- Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 13,043 shares, 0.29% of the total portfolio.
- Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 12,904 shares, 0.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
Peavine Capital, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Peavine Capital, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,347 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Peavine Capital, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.298900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.
