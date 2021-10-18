Peavine Capital, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

New Purchases: DFAS, DFUS, DFAT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peavine Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Peavine Capital, Llc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $494 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PEAVINE CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peavine+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (SHV) - 2,706,965 shares, 60.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 431,140 shares, 37.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,360 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 13,043 shares, 0.29% of the total portfolio. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 12,904 shares, 0.15% of the total portfolio. New Position

Peavine Capital, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peavine Capital, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,347 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peavine Capital, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.298900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.