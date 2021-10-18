Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

New Purchases: EZU, SUB, AMZN, IBDM, IBDO, IBDN, IBHC, IBHA, MGK, MGV, SPSM,

EZU, SUB, AMZN, IBDM, IBDO, IBDN, IBHC, IBHA, MGK, MGV, SPSM, Added Positions: MTUM, QUAL, DGRW, USMV, IVV, SCHG, EFA, MUB, AGG, IGSB, SNPE, QQQ, EEM, SJNK, SPTM, EMB, IGIB, IDEV, SCHO, ACWX, VGSH, EFAV, SPEM, JNJ, XSLV,

MTUM, QUAL, DGRW, USMV, IVV, SCHG, EFA, MUB, AGG, IGSB, SNPE, QQQ, EEM, SJNK, SPTM, EMB, IGIB, IDEV, SCHO, ACWX, VGSH, EFAV, SPEM, JNJ, XSLV, Reduced Positions: IJH, SCHV, SPDW, SCHX, HYLB, ITOT, V, VEA, IWM, DFS, HYG, VWO, SYY, BRK.B, VNQ, SPYV, PG, XLK, SPYG, SCHB, CVX,

IJH, SCHV, SPDW, SCHX, HYLB, ITOT, V, VEA, IWM, DFS, HYG, VWO, SYY, BRK.B, VNQ, SPYV, PG, XLK, SPYG, SCHB, CVX, Sold Out: DVY, SCHE, EMLC, VNQI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colton+groome+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 106,039 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.93% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,671 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 82,300 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 61,387 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 254.22% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 144,692 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.72%

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.54 and $51.53, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 63,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.537900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3428.396400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.902200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.38 and $24.64, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 254.22%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $184.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 61,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.93%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $137.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 106,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 165.08%. The purchase prices were between $58.84 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $61.02. The stock is now traded at around $60.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 134,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.72%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $75.752800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 144,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.55%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $448.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 22,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.42%. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $155.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 70,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.79 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $30.54.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $56.04 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.12.