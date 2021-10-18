Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colton+groome+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 106,039 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.93%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,671 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 82,300 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 61,387 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 254.22%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 144,692 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.72%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.54 and $51.53, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 63,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.537900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3428.396400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.902200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.38 and $24.64, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 254.22%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $184.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 61,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.93%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $137.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 106,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 165.08%. The purchase prices were between $58.84 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $61.02. The stock is now traded at around $60.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 134,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.72%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $75.752800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 144,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.55%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $448.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 22,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.42%. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $155.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 70,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (DVY)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94.

Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25.

Sold Out: VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.79 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $30.54.

Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $56.04 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
