Annex Advisory Services, LLC Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Amgen Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp

Elm Grove, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Union Pacific Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Linde PLC, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Amgen Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Enphase Energy Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Annex Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Annex Advisory Services, LLC owns 212 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 553,300 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) - 610,214 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.31% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 2,068,029 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.21% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 263,679 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 337,600 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 57,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.42. The stock is now traded at around $14.986800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 60,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.22 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $119.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $66.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 49.20%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $225.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 38,658 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 885.81%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $48.461000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 57,019 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 222,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $308.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 84,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 52.61%. The purchase prices were between $112.6 and $125.8, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $119.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.17 and $67.02, with an estimated average price of $54.71.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75.