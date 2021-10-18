Annex Advisory Services, LLC Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Amgen Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Annex Advisory Services, LLC Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Amgen Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Elm Grove, WI, based Investment company Annex Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Union Pacific Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Linde PLC, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Amgen Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Enphase Energy Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Annex Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Annex Advisory Services, LLC owns 212 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Annex Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/annex+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Annex Advisory Services, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 553,300 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  2. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) - 610,214 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.31%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 2,068,029 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.21%
  4. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 263,679 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 337,600 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 57,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.42. The stock is now traded at around $14.986800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 60,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.22 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $119.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $66.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 49.20%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $225.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 38,658 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 885.81%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $48.461000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 57,019 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 222,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $308.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 84,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 52.61%. The purchase prices were between $112.6 and $125.8, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $119.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05.

Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.17 and $67.02, with an estimated average price of $54.71.

Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93.

Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Annex Advisory Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. Annex Advisory Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Annex Advisory Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Annex Advisory Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Annex Advisory Services, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider