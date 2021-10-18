Cypress Asset Management Inc Buys iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Investment company Cypress Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Cypress Asset Management Inc owns 134 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
- Added Positions: IHI, APD, BAC, GS, KLAC,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOG, AMGN, EL, BABA, INTC, MRK, VZ, CLX, BMY, NKE, SBUX, D, K, AEP, NVS, SNY, XLK, UL, OLED, VFC,
For the details of CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,175 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,243 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,930 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 75,627 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,251 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
Cypress Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 44,340 shares as of 2021-09-30.
