Cypress Asset Management Inc Buys iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Investment company Cypress Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Cypress Asset Management Inc owns 134 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,175 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,243 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,930 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 75,627 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,251 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%

Cypress Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 44,340 shares as of 2021-09-30.