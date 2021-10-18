Ellsworth Advisors, LLC Buys Merck Inc, Lowe's Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, PerkinElmer Inc

New Purchases: LOW, DLTR, FFEB, PRBM.U, SNEX, JYNT, MATW, NATH, CDNA, WD, CTAQ, BACA.U, DFAC, XOM, IVV, APTMU, REVEU, BAC,

LOW, DLTR, FFEB, PRBM.U, SNEX, JYNT, MATW, NATH, CDNA, WD, CTAQ, BACA.U, DFAC, XOM, IVV, APTMU, REVEU, BAC, Added Positions: MRK, GOOG, VZ, MCD, PRU, INTC, ED, LYB, WM, VMW, PFE, SO, KO, LNT, ETN, CAT, BX, ALL, EW, PAYX, BTI, LMT, UPS, CACI, AMGN, GLD, UNP, MMM, FLT, CSCO, CNC, ICE, GBIL, HOLX, CB, OUSA, FB, ENFA, FTSM, SPGI, SYK, MSFT, TBK, PEP, FN, LMAT, JNJ, PAR, RPD, WMS, NVMI, IBP, MS, EB, CSWI, BHB, PATK, NHC, BRK.B, DLR, APAM, USLM, NUE, CVS, RLGT, ONEW, ACU, LEN, PGNY, GOLF, PRFT, SBUX, USPH, ENSG, LSTR, PRO, JOUT, ECOM, AMOT, HBNC, LGIH, NVEE, GRBK, PVH, BK,

MRK, GOOG, VZ, MCD, PRU, INTC, ED, LYB, WM, VMW, PFE, SO, KO, LNT, ETN, CAT, BX, ALL, EW, PAYX, BTI, LMT, UPS, CACI, AMGN, GLD, UNP, MMM, FLT, CSCO, CNC, ICE, GBIL, HOLX, CB, OUSA, FB, ENFA, FTSM, SPGI, SYK, MSFT, TBK, PEP, FN, LMAT, JNJ, PAR, RPD, WMS, NVMI, IBP, MS, EB, CSWI, BHB, PATK, NHC, BRK.B, DLR, APAM, USLM, NUE, CVS, RLGT, ONEW, ACU, LEN, PGNY, GOLF, PRFT, SBUX, USPH, ENSG, LSTR, PRO, JOUT, ECOM, AMOT, HBNC, LGIH, NVEE, GRBK, PVH, BK, Reduced Positions: DIS, RIDE, IJR, JPM, VIG, HD, GOOGL, VO,

DIS, RIDE, IJR, JPM, VIG, HD, GOOGL, VO, Sold Out: COST, BDX, PKI, CBOE, LDL, SIBN, BLNK, CBZ, MESA, MDY, BMY, PYPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Merck Inc, Lowe's Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Alphabet Inc, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, PerkinElmer Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC owns 145 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ellsworth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellsworth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 60,936 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53% Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 68,792 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,823 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 74,927 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 227.89% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 82,657 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $222.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 17,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 34,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $37.4, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 67,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 61,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in StoneX Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $69.69, with an estimated average price of $65.11. The stock is now traded at around $69.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Joint Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $107.3, with an estimated average price of $93.63. The stock is now traded at around $82.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 227.89%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.622300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 74,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 691.38%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2840.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 33.27%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $242.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 36.84%. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 65,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.347300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 53,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $151.98 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.11.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $115.56 and $129.76, with an estimated average price of $122.15.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $60.46 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SI-BONE Inc. The sale prices were between $19.65 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $25.38.