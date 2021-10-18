Logo
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC Buys Merck Inc, Lowe's Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, PerkinElmer Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ellsworth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, Lowe's Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Alphabet Inc, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, PerkinElmer Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC owns 145 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ellsworth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellsworth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ellsworth Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 60,936 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
  2. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 68,792 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,823 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  4. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 74,927 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 227.89%
  5. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 82,657 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $222.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 17,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 34,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (FFEB)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $37.4, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 67,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Parabellum Acquisition Corp (PRBM.U)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 61,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in StoneX Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $69.69, with an estimated average price of $65.11. The stock is now traded at around $69.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Joint Corp (JYNT)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Joint Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $107.3, with an estimated average price of $93.63. The stock is now traded at around $82.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 227.89%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.622300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 74,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 691.38%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2840.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 33.27%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $242.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 36.84%. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 65,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.347300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 53,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45.

Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $151.98 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.11.

Sold Out: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $115.56 and $129.76, with an estimated average price of $122.15.

Sold Out: (LDL)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $60.46 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Sold Out: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SI-BONE Inc. The sale prices were between $19.65 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $25.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ellsworth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ellsworth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ellsworth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ellsworth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ellsworth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
