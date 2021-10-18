Tri-Star Advisors Inc. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF

- New Purchases: COMT, GNMA, VCIT, SPMB, TLH, QQH, LGH, AGG, O, IYK, SPDW, AGZ, LIN,
- Added Positions: TIP, ESGU, IXN, EFG, EMB, IUSB, EFV, AAPL, VWO, GNL, MSFT, VEA, AFIN, BNDX,
- Reduced Positions: GOVT, IGSB, ESGE, MTUM, IVV, IYE, VLUE, MBB, IXG, IJR, FALN, VOO, BSM, VTI, MMM,
- Sold Out: HYG, MBG, SPEM, PZG,
For the details of Tri-Star Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tri-star+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tri-Star Advisors Inc.
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 280,510 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.10%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 55,979 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSB) - 465,104 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 719,695 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.54%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 261,764 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 155,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund (GNMA)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.18 and $152.73, with an estimated average price of $150.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $53.38, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.968000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,202 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 428.99%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.262600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 68,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 280,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1314.34%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.890500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 94,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $108.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 120,736 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 317.01%. The purchase prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62. The stock is now traded at around $109.609900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15.Sold Out: (MBG)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.Sold Out: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (PZG)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $0.77 and $1, with an estimated average price of $0.88.
