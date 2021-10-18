Logo
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tri-Star Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tri-Star Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Tri-Star Advisors Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tri-Star Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tri-star+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tri-Star Advisors Inc.
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 280,510 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.10%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 55,979 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IUSB) - 465,104 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
  4. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 719,695 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.54%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 261,764 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 155,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund (GNMA)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.18 and $152.73, with an estimated average price of $150.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $53.38, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.968000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,202 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 428.99%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.262600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 68,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 280,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1314.34%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.890500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 94,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $108.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 120,736 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 317.01%. The purchase prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62. The stock is now traded at around $109.609900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Sold Out: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (PZG)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $0.77 and $1, with an estimated average price of $0.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tri-Star Advisors Inc.. Also check out:

1. Tri-Star Advisors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Tri-Star Advisors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tri-Star Advisors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tri-Star Advisors Inc. keeps buying

