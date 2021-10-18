Symmetry Partners, LLC Buys Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Apple Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: AVEM, VFVA, DFAX, AVDV, VFQY, DFAC, DFUS, AVDE, DFIV, DFAT, DFAS, FNB, PACW, CLR, AGO, BLDR, AA, X, BYD, STX, CLF, ZION, TRGP, YETI, MTZ, NXPI, IQLT, UHAL, GXO, LPX, KSS, JKHY, WTFC, CNP, ROL, UHS, GGG, IPG, FWONK, RH, LPLA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Apple Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Symmetry Partners, LLC owns 616 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 801,736 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 334,064 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 659,179 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 964,706 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 218,828 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81%

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.048800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 492,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $101.36, with an estimated average price of $98.34. The stock is now traded at around $102.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 300,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,060,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 221,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.51 and $123.05, with an estimated average price of $119.79. The stock is now traded at around $120.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 114,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 428,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.59%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 432,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 97.78%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2832.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 7,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Popular Inc by 115.69%. The purchase prices were between $69.13 and $79.03, with an estimated average price of $74.44. The stock is now traded at around $80.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 148.57%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $71.89, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 39,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.61%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 57,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 199.50%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 51,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44.

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28.

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58.