Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Symmetry Partners, LLC Buys Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Apple Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Symmetry Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Apple Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Symmetry Partners, LLC owns 616 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Symmetry Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symmetry+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Symmetry Partners, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 801,736 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 334,064 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  3. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 659,179 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 964,706 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 218,828 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81%
New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.048800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 492,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $101.36, with an estimated average price of $98.34. The stock is now traded at around $102.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 300,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,060,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 221,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.51 and $123.05, with an estimated average price of $119.79. The stock is now traded at around $120.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 114,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 428,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.59%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 432,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 97.78%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2832.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 7,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Popular Inc (BPOP)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Popular Inc by 115.69%. The purchase prices were between $69.13 and $79.03, with an estimated average price of $74.44. The stock is now traded at around $80.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 148.57%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $71.89, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 39,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.61%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 57,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 199.50%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 51,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Symmetry Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Symmetry Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Symmetry Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Symmetry Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Symmetry Partners, LLC keeps buying
