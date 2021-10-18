Logo
Birinyi Associates Inc Buys Blackstone Inc, Ferrari NV, RH, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Walmart Inc, Shopify Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Westport, CT, based Investment company Birinyi Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Inc, Ferrari NV, RH, Facebook Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Walmart Inc, Shopify Inc, Starbucks Corp, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birinyi Associates Inc. As of 2021Q3, Birinyi Associates Inc owns 53 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birinyi+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 422,196 shares, 24.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,957 shares, 13.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,691 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 56,365 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,464 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $122.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 20,825 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $203.56 and $225.88, with an estimated average price of $214.6. The stock is now traded at around $222.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $214.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $238.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: RH (RH)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in RH by 485.71%. The purchase prices were between $651.88 and $738.52, with an estimated average price of $688.15. The stock is now traded at around $696.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $334.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1836.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 86.00%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $334.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVR Inc (NVR)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in NVR Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $4788.01 and $5313.57, with an estimated average price of $5077.75. The stock is now traded at around $5013.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $331.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:

1. BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
