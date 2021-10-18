Birinyi Associates Inc Buys Blackstone Inc, Ferrari NV, RH, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Walmart Inc, Shopify Inc

New Purchases: BX, RACE, DASH, LLY,

BX, RACE, DASH, LLY, Added Positions: AMZN, RH, FB, CMG, MRNA, NVR, GS, GOOGL, DE, JPM, AB, AMD, IBM, AXP, AVGO, LRCX,

AMZN, RH, FB, CMG, MRNA, NVR, GS, GOOGL, DE, JPM, AB, AMD, IBM, AXP, AVGO, LRCX, Reduced Positions: BKNG, LMT, CRM, PLTR, CAT, MU, NFLX, BRK.B, IWM, NVDA, MCD, DIS, CVX,

BKNG, LMT, CRM, PLTR, CAT, MU, NFLX, BRK.B, IWM, NVDA, MCD, DIS, CVX, Sold Out: SPY, WMT, SHOP, SBUX, TSLA, XLV, TTD, CMI, V, PYPL, UNH, VZ, WSM, SQ,

Westport, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Inc, Ferrari NV, RH, Facebook Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Walmart Inc, Shopify Inc, Starbucks Corp, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birinyi Associates Inc. As of 2021Q3, Birinyi Associates Inc owns 53 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 422,196 shares, 24.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,957 shares, 13.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,691 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 56,365 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,464 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $122.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 20,825 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $203.56 and $225.88, with an estimated average price of $214.6. The stock is now traded at around $222.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $214.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $238.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in RH by 485.71%. The purchase prices were between $651.88 and $738.52, with an estimated average price of $688.15. The stock is now traded at around $696.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $334.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1836.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 86.00%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $334.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in NVR Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $4788.01 and $5313.57, with an estimated average price of $5077.75. The stock is now traded at around $5013.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $331.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17.