Tran Capital Management, L.p. Buys Clarivate PLC, AerCap Holdings NV, Guidewire Software Inc, Sells Twitter Inc, Progressive Corp, Catalent Inc

- New Purchases: GWRE,
- Added Positions: CLVT, AER, LAD, HALO, LUV, FISV, AMZN, DIS, BLL, ACC, SCHP, SCHR, VMBS, ELAT,
- Reduced Positions: TWTR, PGR, CTLT, PYPL, SHW, APTV, DHR, GOOGL, IQV, PANW, CRM, INTU,
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,806,215 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,166 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 137,459 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 241,910 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,122,124 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.76%
Tran Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.15 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $115.55. The stock is now traded at around $120.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,736 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Tran Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 8326.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $24.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,516,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Tran Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $48.16 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $53.57. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,122,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.
