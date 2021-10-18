Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys PepsiCo Inc, Jackson Financial Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Masimo Corp

New Purchases: PEP, JXN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PepsiCo Inc, Jackson Financial Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Masimo Corp, Cadiz Inc, British American Tobacco PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waverton Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Waverton Investment Management Ltd owns 52 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 876,435 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 358,311 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,841 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 431,548 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 932,279 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $158.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 114,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $27.739900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $249 and $285.24, with an estimated average price of $270.95.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cadiz Inc. The sale prices were between $6.71 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.34.