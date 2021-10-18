Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: FEN, NTR, TSLA,
- Added Positions: JPST, SCHP, BBN, BND, PGX, MIY, FPE, VIG, NLY, VALE, ABBV, DOW, QCOM, UPS, RKT,
- Reduced Positions: LDUR, SCHM, SCHG, SCHA, SCHD, SCHX, VOO, SCHE, JPM, AAPL, DUK, FNCL, DAL, CHI, HD, MSFT, DIS, APO, PG, FUTY, VZ, JNJ, RTX, ZOM,
- Sold Out: ALB, AMZN, CAT, FTEC, GE,
For the details of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reitz+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 314,597 shares, 17.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 129,115 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.99%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 335,246 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.40%
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 84,530 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53%
- PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 68,849 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.39%
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.22 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $13.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.51 and $66.26, with an estimated average price of $61.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $863.402200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.40%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 335,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 92.02%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 88,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 39.11%. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.376000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 148,907 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 65.18%. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $8.93, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vale SA (VALE)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vale SA by 38.59%. The purchase prices were between $13.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $19.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $117.17 and $126.62, with an estimated average price of $122.29.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Reitz Capital Advisors LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment