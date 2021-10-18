Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: FEN, NTR, TSLA,

FEN, NTR, TSLA, Added Positions: JPST, SCHP, BBN, BND, PGX, MIY, FPE, VIG, NLY, VALE, ABBV, DOW, QCOM, UPS, RKT,

JPST, SCHP, BBN, BND, PGX, MIY, FPE, VIG, NLY, VALE, ABBV, DOW, QCOM, UPS, RKT, Reduced Positions: LDUR, SCHM, SCHG, SCHA, SCHD, SCHX, VOO, SCHE, JPM, AAPL, DUK, FNCL, DAL, CHI, HD, MSFT, DIS, APO, PG, FUTY, VZ, JNJ, RTX, ZOM,

LDUR, SCHM, SCHG, SCHA, SCHD, SCHX, VOO, SCHE, JPM, AAPL, DUK, FNCL, DAL, CHI, HD, MSFT, DIS, APO, PG, FUTY, VZ, JNJ, RTX, ZOM, Sold Out: ALB, AMZN, CAT, FTEC, GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund, Nutrien, sells PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reitz+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 314,597 shares, 17.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 129,115 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.99% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 335,246 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.40% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 84,530 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53% PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 68,849 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.39%

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.22 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $13.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.51 and $66.26, with an estimated average price of $61.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $863.402200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.40%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 335,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 92.02%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 88,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 39.11%. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.376000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 148,907 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 65.18%. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $8.93, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vale SA by 38.59%. The purchase prices were between $13.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $19.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $117.17 and $126.62, with an estimated average price of $122.29.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.