Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC Buys OneWater Marine Inc, Johnson Outdoors Inc, Amerco Inc, Sells Invesco, Waitr Holdings Inc

Baton Rouge, LA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys OneWater Marine Inc, Johnson Outdoors Inc, Amerco Inc, Chewy Inc, Sanderson Farms Inc, sells Invesco, Waitr Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 309,703 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07% The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 304,211 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 93,541 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 62,582 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) - 119,560 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC initiated holding in OneWater Marine Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.99 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $41.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $122.23, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $108.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.71 and $95.7, with an estimated average price of $82.65. The stock is now traded at around $64.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.06 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $188.72. The stock is now traded at around $186.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Amerco Inc by 45.64%. The purchase prices were between $559.1 and $673.74, with an estimated average price of $626.93. The stock is now traded at around $728.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.03.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.89 and $1.88, with an estimated average price of $1.35.