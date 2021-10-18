Logo
Gradient Investments LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Arden Hills, MN, based Investment company Gradient Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July, ProShares Merger ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gradient Investments LLC. As of 2021Q3, Gradient Investments LLC owns 1216 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gradient Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gradient+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gradient Investments LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 885,568 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30041.87%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 7,439,167 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.43%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 2,987,183 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39060.76%
  4. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 2,177,816 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.77%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (MBB) - 853,320 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.92%
New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (BJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $32.37, with an estimated average price of $31.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 2,220,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR)

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in ProShares Merger ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.12 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,010,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.35 and $52.26, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.809000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 773,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 675,049 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.99 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.880100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,031,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,308,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 30041.87%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $446.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.61%. The holding were 885,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39060.76%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 2,987,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF by 1338691.89%. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $48.51, with an estimated average price of $47.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,981,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 63860.92%. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17. The stock is now traded at around $127.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 304,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $45.28 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $45.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,177,816 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 174.51%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $81.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 344,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $119.12, with an estimated average price of $113.99.

Sold Out: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $264.62 and $295.47, with an estimated average price of $280.67.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.3 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $107.6.

Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gradient Investments LLC. Also check out:

1. Gradient Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gradient Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gradient Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gradient Investments LLC keeps buying

