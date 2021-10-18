Logo
SG Capital Management LLC Buys Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Antero Resources Corp, H&E Equipment Services Inc, Sells McGrath RentCorp, Eagle Materials Inc, Skyline Champion Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company SG Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Antero Resources Corp, H&E Equipment Services Inc, Stride Inc, Everi Holdings Inc, sells McGrath RentCorp, Eagle Materials Inc, Skyline Champion Corp, GoPro Inc, Clean Harbors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SG Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, SG Capital Management LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SG Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sg+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SG Capital Management LLC
  1. Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) - 102,845 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.77%
  2. Stride Inc (LRN) - 513,377 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.42%
  3. Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 497,868 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.10%
  4. Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 199,120 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.39%
  5. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) - 96,898 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.78 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $115.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 96,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 541,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $33.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 292,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.75 and $178.79, with an estimated average price of $165.8. The stock is now traded at around $185.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 35,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.72 and $54.13, with an estimated average price of $47.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.855100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 132,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Buckle Inc (BKE)

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Buckle Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $42.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 140,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Stride Inc (LRN)

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Stride Inc by 85.42%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $32.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 513,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Everi Holdings Inc by 118.10%. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.87. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 497,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO)

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cavco Industries Inc by 34.77%. The purchase prices were between $207.54 and $263.93, with an estimated average price of $240.48. The stock is now traded at around $232.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 102,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Standex International Corp (SXI)

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Standex International Corp by 447.69%. The purchase prices were between $87.39 and $101.4, with an estimated average price of $95.15. The stock is now traded at around $105.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 58,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 191.24%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $19.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 304,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Celestica Inc (CLS)

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Celestica Inc by 174.94%. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $8.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 595,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in McGrath RentCorp. The sale prices were between $67.91 and $82.31, with an estimated average price of $73.59.

Sold Out: GoPro Inc (GPRO)

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in GoPro Inc. The sale prices were between $9.32 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Sold Out: Domo Inc (DOMO)

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Domo Inc. The sale prices were between $75.68 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $85.5.

Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $31.51 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $34.32.

Sold Out: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $44.1 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $50.6.

Sold Out: OSI Systems Inc (OSIS)

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in OSI Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $91.27 and $101.33, with an estimated average price of $97.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of SG Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. SG Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SG Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SG Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SG Capital Management LLC keeps buying
