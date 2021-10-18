SG Capital Management LLC Buys Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Antero Resources Corp, H&E Equipment Services Inc, Sells McGrath RentCorp, Eagle Materials Inc, Skyline Champion Corp

New Purchases: WMS, AR, HEES, CNXC, UCTT, BKE, IMAX, SATS, PRIM, CHKP, NTR, HSKA, NVMI, LOVE, FIZZ, HNI, TGLS, WNS, HSON,

WMS, AR, HEES, CNXC, UCTT, BKE, IMAX, SATS, PRIM, CHKP, NTR, HSKA, NVMI, LOVE, FIZZ, HNI, TGLS, WNS, HSON, Added Positions: LRN, EVRI, CVCO, SXI, AVYA, CLS, FOR, WAB, HCKT, PDS, TITN,

LRN, EVRI, CVCO, SXI, AVYA, CLS, FOR, WAB, HCKT, PDS, TITN, Reduced Positions: EXP, SKY, CLH, SMTC, CONN, GMS, BYD, SNBR, SCHL, SUI, CULP, CRMT, ELS, CLFD, HURN, VSTO, ORN,

EXP, SKY, CLH, SMTC, CONN, GMS, BYD, SNBR, SCHL, SUI, CULP, CRMT, ELS, CLFD, HURN, VSTO, ORN, Sold Out: MGRC, GPRO, DOMO, ARMK, SAH, OSIS, TWOU, MGNI, HQY, ANF, EPAC, OSTK, RCKY, CALX, DVA, LOPE, SMPL, CVLT, DBI, VRNS, HSC, TTEK, FIS, CMTL, TLS, MEC, ASO, LNDC, SP, SCPL, BBBY, FLMN, STRL, DZSI, RDVT,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Antero Resources Corp, H&E Equipment Services Inc, Stride Inc, Everi Holdings Inc, sells McGrath RentCorp, Eagle Materials Inc, Skyline Champion Corp, GoPro Inc, Clean Harbors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SG Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, SG Capital Management LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SG Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sg+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) - 102,845 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.77% Stride Inc (LRN) - 513,377 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.42% Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 497,868 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.10% Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 199,120 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.39% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) - 96,898 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. New Position

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.78 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $115.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 96,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 541,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $33.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 292,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.75 and $178.79, with an estimated average price of $165.8. The stock is now traded at around $185.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 35,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.72 and $54.13, with an estimated average price of $47.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.855100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 132,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Buckle Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $42.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 140,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Stride Inc by 85.42%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $32.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 513,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Everi Holdings Inc by 118.10%. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.87. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 497,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cavco Industries Inc by 34.77%. The purchase prices were between $207.54 and $263.93, with an estimated average price of $240.48. The stock is now traded at around $232.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 102,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Standex International Corp by 447.69%. The purchase prices were between $87.39 and $101.4, with an estimated average price of $95.15. The stock is now traded at around $105.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 58,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 191.24%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $19.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 304,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Celestica Inc by 174.94%. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $8.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 595,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in McGrath RentCorp. The sale prices were between $67.91 and $82.31, with an estimated average price of $73.59.

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in GoPro Inc. The sale prices were between $9.32 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Domo Inc. The sale prices were between $75.68 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $85.5.

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $31.51 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $34.32.

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $44.1 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $50.6.

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in OSI Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $91.27 and $101.33, with an estimated average price of $97.43.