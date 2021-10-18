Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys BorgWarner Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Union Pacific Corp

New Purchases: COIN, NEE, PANW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BorgWarner Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $612 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 221,263 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,386 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% Deere & Co (DE) - 62,281 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 171,763 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 63,015 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $293.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $515.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 178,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 383,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 83.48%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $231.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $425.28 and $475.44, with an estimated average price of $454.95.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 26.45%. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. still held 10,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.