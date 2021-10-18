Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys BorgWarner Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Union Pacific Corp

- New Purchases: COIN, NEE, PANW,
- Added Positions: BWA, KMI, AAPL, CDK, BA, IBM, T, DD, OTIS, WMT, D, GIS, DOW, DIS, NVDA, RTX, OMC, VTI, ADBE, VTR, ABB, WFC, CARR, AMZN, BRK.B, FB, GOOGL, NKE, PYPL, PG, SCHX, ABT, ABBV, GOOG, VBK, VOO, UNH, XLK, CRM, ORCL, CAT, MRK, MA, CMCSA,
- Reduced Positions: DE, MSFT, PKI, TROW, DKS, CACI, WBA, CTVA, CE, ADP, ICF, IJH, IJR, IVV, TIP, PLTR, INTC, IWM, LLY, XOM, NFLX,
- Sold Out: SOXX, UNP,
For the details of Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steigerwald%2C+gordon+%26+koch+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 221,263 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,386 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 62,281 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 171,763 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 63,015 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $293.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $515.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 178,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 383,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 83.48%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $231.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $425.28 and $475.44, with an estimated average price of $454.95.Reduced: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 26.45%. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. still held 10,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.. Also check out:
1. Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment