Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys BorgWarner Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Union Pacific Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BorgWarner Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $612 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steigerwald%2C+gordon+%26+koch+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 221,263 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,386 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
  3. Deere & Co (DE) - 62,281 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
  4. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 171,763 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 63,015 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $293.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $515.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 178,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 383,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 83.48%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $231.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.

Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $425.28 and $475.44, with an estimated average price of $454.95.

Reduced: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 26.45%. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. still held 10,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.. Also check out:

1. Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. keeps buying
