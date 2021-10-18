Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sysco Corp, Westlake Chemical Corp, Sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, General Electric Co

New Purchases: HYG, SYY, WLK, C, KHC, MOS, MU, VLO, BWA, D, INVH, BKLN, UBER, BYD, PEJ, XLF, ALK, PAVE, HOLX, PENN, SE, SO, CLF, IJH, IEFA, EFV, HPP, AMD, SEE, LYV, PLNT, OKE, LEA, ATVI, CF, NEE, PCAR, TRTY, JLL, ARWR, BMRC,

HYG, SYY, WLK, C, KHC, MOS, MU, VLO, BWA, D, INVH, BKLN, UBER, BYD, PEJ, XLF, ALK, PAVE, HOLX, PENN, SE, SO, CLF, IJH, IEFA, EFV, HPP, AMD, SEE, LYV, PLNT, OKE, LEA, ATVI, CF, NEE, PCAR, TRTY, JLL, ARWR, BMRC, Added Positions: DAL, LMT, DIS, MCD, PFE, ABBV, LOW, JBL, JNJ, GS, BAC, XOM, GM, JPM, CRM, LQD, CWB, IWF, SCZ, TSLA, MDT, ISRG, CBOE, AVTR, PEN, SBAC, EEM, GOOGL, AMZN, LULU, QQQ, EFAV, IVW, ACWI, TIP, XSLV, GOOG, TSM, NFLX, AOA, PG, HD, EXEL, CSCO, CVX, BRK.B, ACN, T,

DAL, LMT, DIS, MCD, PFE, ABBV, LOW, JBL, JNJ, GS, BAC, XOM, GM, JPM, CRM, LQD, CWB, IWF, SCZ, TSLA, MDT, ISRG, CBOE, AVTR, PEN, SBAC, EEM, GOOGL, AMZN, LULU, QQQ, EFAV, IVW, ACWI, TIP, XSLV, GOOG, TSM, NFLX, AOA, PG, HD, EXEL, CSCO, CVX, BRK.B, ACN, T, Reduced Positions: SWKS, RTX, SPGI, BA, SPG, AAPL, MA, F, CAT, NVDA, PYPL, GILD, KLAC, ALLY, ASML, TLT, VIAC, IJR, JCI, FB, MSFT, ADP, ORCL, VTI, ADBE, CMG, NIO, WPRT, IWP, FCX, VZ, SBUX, AOM, DSI, SRE,

SWKS, RTX, SPGI, BA, SPG, AAPL, MA, F, CAT, NVDA, PYPL, GILD, KLAC, ALLY, ASML, TLT, VIAC, IJR, JCI, FB, MSFT, ADP, ORCL, VTI, ADBE, CMG, NIO, WPRT, IWP, FCX, VZ, SBUX, AOM, DSI, SRE, Sold Out: IGIB, COF, GE, CCL, WMT, CERN, AMT, BMY, WFC, RCL, AVGO, COP, WBA, EMB, PSX, SPIB, REGN, IBB, XLRE, XLY, EZU, NXPI, BP, MELI, NCLH, EFG, IEMG, EEMV, APPS, ZBRA, SQ, TMUS, SNPS, DE, AZO, AGG, VUG, AGQ, CDK, BABA, AAL, NVR, BEN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sysco Corp, Westlake Chemical Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Citigroup Inc, sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, General Electric Co, Carnival Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polaris+wealth+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 776,360 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 510,375 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.39% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 674,788 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.21% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 374,383 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.55% Sysco Corp (SYY) - 525,633 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $87.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 776,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $81.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 525,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.98 and $93.55, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 422,174 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $71.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 528,482 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 820,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $36.84, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 665,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 16709.83%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 906,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 12441.39%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $365.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 101,209 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 2959.64%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $171.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 181,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 5178.70%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $242.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 96,917 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 6450.39%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 533,267 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 3862.50%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $107.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 192,934 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59.95 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $60.52.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $19.72 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $23.3.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 99.28%. The sale prices were between $164.78 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $182.96. The stock is now traded at around $161.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.29%. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC still held 1,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 98.49%. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.07%. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC still held 6,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 94.56%. The sale prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $447.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.85%. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC still held 4,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 93.99%. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC still held 7,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 66.4%. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $144.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC still held 98,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.