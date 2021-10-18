Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

New Purchases: RYF,

RYF, Added Positions: IHI, QQQ, TIP, MUB, IGSB, IGIB, VO, IWC, DIA, IYR, SCHE, MOO, IAGG, IJR, VGT, IYG, IEFA, EMB, AAPL, WMT, GUNR, MSFT, IEMG,

IHI, QQQ, TIP, MUB, IGSB, IGIB, VO, IWC, DIA, IYR, SCHE, MOO, IAGG, IJR, VGT, IYG, IEFA, EMB, AAPL, WMT, GUNR, MSFT, IEMG, Reduced Positions: IJH, IVV, SPY, JPM, PSA, VNQ, USRT, JNJ,

IJH, IVV, SPY, JPM, PSA, VNQ, USRT, JNJ, Sold Out: SHY, IHE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkansas Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arkansas+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 224,214 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 267,195 shares, 15.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 971,476 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 310,909 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 146,067 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33%

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.96 and $63.58, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 581.37%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 111,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 209.74%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $372.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 13,139 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $102.06 and $110.97, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $107.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 49,915 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF. The sale prices were between $183.15 and $197.59, with an estimated average price of $189.93.

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.08 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.19.