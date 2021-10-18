Sterneck Capital Management, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Sells First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

New Purchases: DFAX, LUV, CLF, HPQ, UBER,

DFAX, LUV, CLF, HPQ, UBER, Added Positions: WFC, KWEB, GM, BMY, SPEM, UL, BABA, FDX, PHYS, DIS, IBM, AHH, TPYP, LILAK, VIAC, BA, FLXN, INTC,

WFC, KWEB, GM, BMY, SPEM, UL, BABA, FDX, PHYS, DIS, IBM, AHH, TPYP, LILAK, VIAC, BA, FLXN, INTC, Reduced Positions: AVUV, FPF, STAR, VV, FB, IWV, XLF, SPTM, JRI, FIF, C, PFE, JPST, PPT, IVV, HT, HNW, CG, REET, DISCA, ENB, WMB,

AVUV, FPF, STAR, VV, FB, IWV, XLF, SPTM, JRI, FIF, C, PFE, JPST, PPT, IVV, HT, HNW, CG, REET, DISCA, ENB, WMB, Sold Out: GPM, VTI, AGG, EPD,

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sterneck Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterneck+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,831 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 94,132 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT) - 344,769 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 190,146 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN) - 120,937 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,565 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 82.85%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 52.69%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 46.19%. The purchase prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $8.43 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.18.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56.