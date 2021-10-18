Logo
Sterneck Capital Management, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Sells First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Sterneck Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sterneck Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterneck+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sterneck Capital Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,831 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio.
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 94,132 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  3. Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT) - 344,769 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 190,146 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  5. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN) - 120,937 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,565 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 82.85%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 52.69%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 46.19%. The purchase prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $8.43 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.18.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sterneck Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sterneck Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sterneck Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sterneck Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sterneck Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
