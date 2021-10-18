Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Unity Software Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, AT&T Inc, AppFolio Inc

New Purchases: BRK.A, GXO, VBR, VB, ISTB, VTV, DOCU, VUG, VBK, MMD, BAC, WELL, DGX,

Investment company Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Unity Software Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells CVS Health Corp, AT&T Inc, AppFolio Inc, Baidu Inc, Royal Bank of Canada during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co . As of 2021Q3, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co owns 151 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,126 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,294 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,270 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 54,636 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,396 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615. The stock is now traded at around $426189.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $176.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $227.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $140.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43. The stock is now traded at around $146.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 30,356 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,771 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 123.94%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $15.29 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 65,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.48%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $411.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 31.48%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $109.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in AppFolio Inc. The sale prices were between $118.1 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $129.97.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $101.93.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.