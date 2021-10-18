Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Unity Software Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, AT&T Inc, AppFolio Inc

- New Purchases: BRK.A, GXO, VBR, VB, ISTB, VTV, DOCU, VUG, VBK, MMD, BAC, WELL, DGX,
- Added Positions: U, VYM, VIG, SCHD, VOO, MIY, BRK.B, BTT, NZF, CVX, AMZN, ETX, INTC, BMY, FB, UNH, ABT, ORCL, TMO, MA, PYPL, SCHE, LMT, SRCE, AMGN, COST, DLR, NKE, LOW, NVDA, ICE, NOC, OKE, BLK, CAT, CL, CMI, PGR, IBM, TGT, INTU, MDLZ, SPG, WEC, WM, SO, UPS, MCO,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, CVS, GOOGL, MSFT, T, JPM, PM, BA, MO, SBUX, NTRS, ELS, LLY, HD, CMCSA, MCD, MRK, EPD, ITW, V, ENB, WFC, BX, KO, KKR, SCHP, SPYD, VRP,
- Sold Out: APPF, BIDU, RY, GE,
For the details of WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walter+%26+keenan+financial+consulting+co+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,126 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,294 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,270 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 54,636 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,396 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615. The stock is now traded at around $426189.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $176.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $227.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $140.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (ISTB)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43. The stock is now traded at around $146.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 30,356 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,771 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 123.94%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc (MIY)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $15.29 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 65,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.48%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $411.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 31.48%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $109.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: AppFolio Inc (APPF)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in AppFolio Inc. The sale prices were between $118.1 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $129.97.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $101.93.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO . Also check out:
1. WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO 's Undervalued Stocks
2. WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment