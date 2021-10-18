Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Unity Software Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, AT&T Inc, AppFolio Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Unity Software Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, AT&T Inc, AppFolio Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Unity Software Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells CVS Health Corp, AT&T Inc, AppFolio Inc, Baidu Inc, Royal Bank of Canada during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co . As of 2021Q3, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co owns 151 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walter+%26+keenan+financial+consulting+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,126 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,294 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,270 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio.
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 54,636 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,396 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615. The stock is now traded at around $426189.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $176.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $227.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $140.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (ISTB)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Unity Software Inc (U)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43. The stock is now traded at around $146.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 30,356 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,771 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 123.94%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc (MIY)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $15.29 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 65,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.48%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $411.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 31.48%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $109.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: AppFolio Inc (APPF)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in AppFolio Inc. The sale prices were between $118.1 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $129.97.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $101.93.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO . Also check out:

1. WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO 's Undervalued Stocks
2. WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider