Islay Capital Management, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Total International Bo

- New Purchases: TNET, NSP, AMN, ATKR, HRB, OGN, MCK, NTAP, TSE, LITE, HI, LOPE, SAH, RKT, PDCO, NOC, JBL, ASO, GOLF, CCS, ALSN, AMRS, PRG, VGR, UFPI, X, SCHN, MTOR, VIAC, BXC, TCS, SMG, HLF, HOG, CRSR, VHI, BROS, NYC, NYC, ME, AMC, IJH,
- Added Positions: RYT, EMB, PHB, SCHB, ONEQ, SPTL, HYG, CORP, IVV, BRK.B, SCHO, BKLN, PFF, TLT, FCOR, BCC, DE, BC, BJ, PM, KR, AMLP, BXMX, SCHE, XOM, DEM, V, SO, ET, MSFT, JNJ, PRU, GOOGL, MPC, SLQT, ONEW, EMR, AMRK, HCA, CRM, SBH, AMAT, TXN, USB, UNFI, UNH, VZ, DIS, AES, ABC, BG, AN, GPI, HPQ, HOLX, MO, LMT, ABG, SNX, HZO, ARW, EAF, ATH, CWH, FLGT, TDOC, MUSA, WU, STC, WGO, TSCO, DFH, PSN, SCPL, TGNA, DGX, QDEL,
- Reduced Positions: SCHD, IEMG, IEFA, BNDX, DGRO, SPSM, IJR, ACI, JPM, FLTB, QRTEA, BBY, FTNT, WMT, SJM, SYY, RTX, AMZN, NVDA, LHX, PSX, BRBR, HD, ADBE, CVS, COP, DISH, DVY, MGI, PKI, LH, LPX, GILD, RYI, OMC,
- Sold Out: WHR, APLS, DNLI, NLOK, CARR, DECK, HLI, AVTR, SBGI, VNT, LGIH, PII, NXST, JLL, CHE, BIG, WD, FRGI, SONO, STEP, STRL, MOH, SCU, UVE, TSN, SPTN, ASIX, OMI, CMC, EBS, SAGE, SNBR, MDT, OLED, ADI, FSR,
For the details of ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/islay+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 36,836 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.25%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 79,086 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.88%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 175,524 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 97,411 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.01%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 96,385 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%
Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Trinet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.49 and $96.37, with an estimated average price of $85.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Insperity Inc (NSP)
Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.05 and $114.2, with an estimated average price of $102.71. The stock is now traded at around $117.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)
Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $99.91, with an estimated average price of $83.17. The stock is now traded at around $91.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)
Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.51 and $116.73, with an estimated average price of $106.06. The stock is now traded at around $96.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,247 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.34 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $24.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,148 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $200.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 632 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 45.25%. The purchase prices were between $283.28 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $296.88. The stock is now traded at around $299.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 36,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 134.60%. The purchase prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 34,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)
Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 119.08%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $19.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 162,059 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 60.47%. The purchase prices were between $55.35 and $59.7, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 42,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.99%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $87.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $41.05 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $42.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 72,267 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $203.86 and $232.86, with an estimated average price of $219.46.Sold Out: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $31.4 and $69.84, with an estimated average price of $56.51.Sold Out: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)
Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $48.48 and $78.23, with an estimated average price of $56.65.Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.07.Sold Out: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $35.36 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $39.04.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment