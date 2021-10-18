Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, W R Grace

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, W R Grace

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF, Franklin FTSE China ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, W R Grace, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q3, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owns 335 stocks with a total value of $861 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brandywine+oak+private+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC
  1. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 106,354 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 585,443 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
  3. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 454,620 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,133,514 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.01%
  5. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 762,295 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.63 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 419,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.09 and $44.43, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $42.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 131,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE China ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 162,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.01%. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 1,133,514 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 54,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 82.88%. The purchase prices were between $63.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $69.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 44,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 189.08%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $870.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $282.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $69.29 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47.

Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.43 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84.

Sold Out: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $156.91 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $187.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC. Also check out:

1. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider