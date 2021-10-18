Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, W R Grace

New Purchases: EMXC, CNYA, FLCH, JEPI, GE, AMD, URI, LWLG, BBN, GSK, REGN, WDC, SHOP, AOM, EEMV, MHN, ENB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF, Franklin FTSE China ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, W R Grace, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q3, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owns 335 stocks with a total value of $861 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 106,354 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 585,443 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 454,620 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,133,514 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.01% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 762,295 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.63 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 419,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.09 and $44.43, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $42.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 131,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE China ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 162,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.01%. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 1,133,514 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 54,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 82.88%. The purchase prices were between $63.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $69.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 44,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 189.08%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $870.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $282.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $69.29 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.43 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $156.91 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $187.92.