5 Stocks GuruFocus Members Are Discussing

As of Monday, five popular stocks that our GuruFocus members are sharing their insights on the Discussion Board are Intel Corp. ( INTC, Financial), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA, Financial), Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), Facebook Inc. ( FB, Financial) and Tesla Inc. ( TSLA, Financial).

Intel

A discussion board post on Intel ( INTC, Financial) received 18 replies as of Monday. Shares traded around $54.42, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.89.

GuruFocus ranks the Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 4.7% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 95% of global competitors.

According to Baskets statistics, 121 GuruFocus users said they have bought shares of Intel, while 36 users said they are considering buying shares.

Gurus with holdings in Intel include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Baupost Group.

Alibaba

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA, Financial) is one of the most discussed stocks on the discussion board, with several posts having double-digit replies from GuruFocus members. Shares traded around $167.35, showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.44.

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese e-commerce giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 76% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Alibaba include Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s Daily Journal Corp. ( DJCO, Financial) and Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio).

Alibaba topped 200 “Buying” votes from GuruFocus members on Monday. Thirty-six members said that they are considering buying shares.

Apple

A discussion post on Apple ( AAPL, Financial) received eight comments as of Monday. Shares traded around $146.55, showing the stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.36.

Despite this, GuruFocus members are unfazed by the stock’s overvaluation: 78 users said they purchased shares of Apple, while 39 members said they are considering buying shares.

GuruFocus ranks the Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 96% of global competitors.

Gurus with large holdings in Apple include Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) and Fisher Investments.

Facebook

A discussion post on Facebook ( FB, Financial) received 10 comments as of Oct. 10. Shares traded around $335.34, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.92.

GuruFocus ranks the Menlo Park, California-based social media giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 91% of global competitors.

Seventy-one GuruFocus members said they bought shares of Facebook, while 25 members said they are considering buying shares.

Tesla

A discussion post on Tesla ( TSLA, Financial) received 10 replies as of Sept. 26. Shares traded around $870.11, showing that the stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 5.03.

The electric vehicle giant cracked the top-10 list of “Buying” stocks with 36 member votes. Despite this, the stock remains the top stock in the “Not Interested” basket with 45 member votes.

GuruFocus ranks Tesla’s financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios outperforming just more than half of global competitors despite having a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and a strong Altman Z-score of 18.