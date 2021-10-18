Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

5 Stocks GuruFocus Members Are Discussing

GuruFocus' Discussion Board allows users to share value investing insights

Author's Avatar
James Li
Oct 18, 2021

Summary

  • GuruFocus launched a Discussion Board feature on the website in August.
  • The Discussion Board allows members to share value investing insights and other stock comments.
  • The most-discussed stocks include Intel, Munger holding Alibaba and Buffett holding Apple.
Article's Main Image

As of Monday, five popular stocks that our GuruFocus members are sharing their insights on the Discussion Board are Intel Corp. (

INTC, Financial), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA, Financial), Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial), Facebook Inc. (FB, Financial) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA, Financial).

GuruFocus launched in August a Discussion Board that allows its members to share value investing insights, strategies, books and other conversations regarding stocks and the market. Users can access the Discussion Board in several ways:

  1. Directly from the “Discussion Board” section of the GuruFocus Homepage.
  2. From the “Notes and Discussion” section on the right of a stock summary page or other “newer” tabs.

Figure 1 illustrates the “Discussion Board” section of the homepage, while Figure 2 illustrates the Discussion Board section on Apple’s stock summary page.

1450215093286473728.jpg

Figure 1

1450215096142794752.jpg

Figure 2

As Figure 2 illustrates, GuruFocus members can also invite other members to join their discussion. The Discussion Board complements other features like the

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) Baskets feature and the Stock Notes feature, in which users can vote a stock to a specific basket and then explain their reasons as a note.

Intel

A discussion board post on Intel (

INTC, Financial) received 18 replies as of Monday. Shares traded around $54.42, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.89.

1450183281084469248.png

GuruFocus ranks the Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 4.7% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 95% of global competitors.

1450185131426844672.png

According to Baskets statistics, 121 GuruFocus users said they have bought shares of Intel, while 36 users said they are considering buying shares.

1450186886629822464.png

Gurus with holdings in Intel include

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Baupost Group.

1450203467879550976.png

Alibaba

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (

BABA, Financial) is one of the most discussed stocks on the discussion board, with several posts having double-digit replies from GuruFocus members. Shares traded around $167.35, showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.44.

1450190059750821888.png

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese e-commerce giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 76% of global competitors.

1450202007326429184.png

Gurus with holdings in Alibaba include

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO, Financial) and Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio).

1450203825590767616.png

Alibaba topped 200 “Buying” votes from GuruFocus members on Monday. Thirty-six members said that they are considering buying shares.

1450204157788033024.png

Apple

A discussion post on Apple (

AAPL, Financial) received eight comments as of Monday. Shares traded around $146.55, showing the stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.36.

1450204646885822464.png

Despite this, GuruFocus members are unfazed by the stock’s overvaluation: 78 users said they purchased shares of Apple, while 39 members said they are considering buying shares.

1450205173161922560.png

GuruFocus ranks the Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 96% of global competitors.

1450206197775863808.png

Gurus with large holdings in Apple include Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) and Fisher Investments.

1450206597274931200.png

Facebook

A discussion post on Facebook (

FB, Financial) received 10 comments as of Oct. 10. Shares traded around $335.34, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.92.

1450207675596935168.png

GuruFocus ranks the Menlo Park, California-based social media giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 91% of global competitors.

1450209216840077312.png

Seventy-one GuruFocus members said they bought shares of Facebook, while 25 members said they are considering buying shares.

1450209463750365184.png

Tesla

A discussion post on Tesla (

TSLA, Financial) received 10 replies as of Sept. 26. Shares traded around $870.11, showing that the stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 5.03.

1450210113867485184.png

The electric vehicle giant cracked the top-10 list of “Buying” stocks with 36 member votes. Despite this, the stock remains the top stock in the “Not Interested” basket with 45 member votes.

1450210573814861824.png

GuruFocus ranks Tesla’s financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios outperforming just more than half of global competitors despite having a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and a strong Altman Z-score of 18.

1450211506137337856.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long INTC, BABA, AAPL and FB.
The stocks mentioned in the article do not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell the stock. Although users can discuss their holdings and receive value investing insights from other GuruFocus members through the Discussion Board, investors must do their own diligent research before investing in the stock market.
