Stilwell Value LLC Buys NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc, VersaBank, TFS Financial Corp, Sells First BanCorp, First Savings Financial Group Inc, Randolph Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: NECB, VBNK, TFSL, MGYR, PBBK, CULL, BLFY, TCBC,
- Added Positions: KFS, ICCH, BCOW,
- Reduced Positions: FSFG, LSBK, NODK,
- Sold Out: FBP, RNDB, HMNF, BPOP, AAMC,
- OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 1,739,798 shares, 29.63% of the total portfolio.
- Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS) - 6,917,852 shares, 25.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC) - 294,400 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio.
- NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc (NECB) - 708,022 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VersaBank (VBNK) - 530,500 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 708,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VersaBank (VBNK)
Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in VersaBank. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $11.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 530,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: TFS Financial Corp (TFSL)
Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in TFS Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Magyar Bancorp Inc (MGYR)
Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in Magyar Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PB Bankshares Inc (PBBK)
Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in PB Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY)
Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in Blue Foundry Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (BCOW)
Stilwell Value LLC added to a holding in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc by 110.01%. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 84,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First BanCorp (FBP)
Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in First BanCorp. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $12.31.Sold Out: Randolph Bancorp Inc (RNDB)
Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Randolph Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.58.Sold Out: HMN Financial Inc (HMNF)
Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in HMN Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $21.23 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.76.Sold Out: Popular Inc (BPOP)
Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $69.13 and $79.03, with an estimated average price of $74.44.Sold Out: Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC)
Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Altisource Asset Management Corp. The sale prices were between $12.82 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $19.24.Reduced: First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG)
Stilwell Value LLC reduced to a holding in First Savings Financial Group Inc by 74.42%. The sale prices were between $24.29 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3%. Stilwell Value LLC still held 60,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Lake Shore Bancorp Inc (LSBK)
Stilwell Value LLC reduced to a holding in Lake Shore Bancorp Inc by 32.91%. The sale prices were between $14.55 and $15.23, with an estimated average price of $14.95. The stock is now traded at around $15.049900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Stilwell Value LLC still held 135,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: NI Holdings Inc (NODK)
Stilwell Value LLC reduced to a holding in NI Holdings Inc by 34.55%. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $19.14. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Stilwell Value LLC still held 47,364 shares as of 2021-09-30.
