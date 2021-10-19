Logo
Stilwell Value LLC Buys NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc, VersaBank, TFS Financial Corp, Sells First BanCorp, First Savings Financial Group Inc, Randolph Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Stilwell Value LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc, VersaBank, TFS Financial Corp, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc, Magyar Bancorp Inc, sells First BanCorp, First Savings Financial Group Inc, Randolph Bancorp Inc, HMN Financial Inc, Popular Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stilwell Value LLC. As of 2021Q3, Stilwell Value LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stilwell Value LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stilwell+value+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stilwell Value LLC
  1. OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 1,739,798 shares, 29.63% of the total portfolio.
  2. Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS) - 6,917,852 shares, 25.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  3. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC) - 294,400 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio.
  4. NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc (NECB) - 708,022 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. VersaBank (VBNK) - 530,500 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc (NECB)

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 708,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VersaBank (VBNK)

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in VersaBank. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $11.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 530,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: TFS Financial Corp (TFSL)

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in TFS Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Magyar Bancorp Inc (MGYR)

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in Magyar Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PB Bankshares Inc (PBBK)

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in PB Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY)

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in Blue Foundry Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (BCOW)

Stilwell Value LLC added to a holding in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc by 110.01%. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 84,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First BanCorp (FBP)

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in First BanCorp. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $12.31.

Sold Out: Randolph Bancorp Inc (RNDB)

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Randolph Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.58.

Sold Out: HMN Financial Inc (HMNF)

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in HMN Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $21.23 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.76.

Sold Out: Popular Inc (BPOP)

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $69.13 and $79.03, with an estimated average price of $74.44.

Sold Out: Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC)

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Altisource Asset Management Corp. The sale prices were between $12.82 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $19.24.

Reduced: First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG)

Stilwell Value LLC reduced to a holding in First Savings Financial Group Inc by 74.42%. The sale prices were between $24.29 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3%. Stilwell Value LLC still held 60,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Lake Shore Bancorp Inc (LSBK)

Stilwell Value LLC reduced to a holding in Lake Shore Bancorp Inc by 32.91%. The sale prices were between $14.55 and $15.23, with an estimated average price of $14.95. The stock is now traded at around $15.049900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Stilwell Value LLC still held 135,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: NI Holdings Inc (NODK)

Stilwell Value LLC reduced to a holding in NI Holdings Inc by 34.55%. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $19.14. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Stilwell Value LLC still held 47,364 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stilwell Value LLC. Also check out:

1. Stilwell Value LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stilwell Value LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stilwell Value LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stilwell Value LLC keeps buying
insider

insider