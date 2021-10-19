Stilwell Value LLC Buys NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc, VersaBank, TFS Financial Corp, Sells First BanCorp, First Savings Financial Group Inc, Randolph Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: NECB, VBNK, TFSL, MGYR, PBBK, CULL, BLFY, TCBC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc, VersaBank, TFS Financial Corp, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc, Magyar Bancorp Inc, sells First BanCorp, First Savings Financial Group Inc, Randolph Bancorp Inc, HMN Financial Inc, Popular Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stilwell Value LLC. As of 2021Q3, Stilwell Value LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 708,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in VersaBank. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $11.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 530,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in TFS Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in Magyar Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in PB Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in Blue Foundry Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stilwell Value LLC added to a holding in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc by 110.01%. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 84,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in First BanCorp. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $12.31.

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Randolph Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.58.

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in HMN Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $21.23 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.76.

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $69.13 and $79.03, with an estimated average price of $74.44.

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Altisource Asset Management Corp. The sale prices were between $12.82 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $19.24.

Stilwell Value LLC reduced to a holding in First Savings Financial Group Inc by 74.42%. The sale prices were between $24.29 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3%. Stilwell Value LLC still held 60,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stilwell Value LLC reduced to a holding in Lake Shore Bancorp Inc by 32.91%. The sale prices were between $14.55 and $15.23, with an estimated average price of $14.95. The stock is now traded at around $15.049900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Stilwell Value LLC still held 135,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stilwell Value LLC reduced to a holding in NI Holdings Inc by 34.55%. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $19.14. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Stilwell Value LLC still held 47,364 shares as of 2021-09-30.