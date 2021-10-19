First Bank & Trust Buys GLOBAL X FDS, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Realty Income Corp, Sells , CMC Materials Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

First Bank & Trust Buys GLOBAL X FDS, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Realty Income Corp, Sells , CMC Materials Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys GLOBAL X FDS, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Realty Income Corp, Pinterest Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells , CMC Materials Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q3, First Bank & Trust owns 433 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Bank & Trust
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 87,687 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,572 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 32,520 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio.
  4. GLOBAL X FDS (CATH) - 124,136 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) - 38,336 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $55.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 124,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 60,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $411.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $276.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 364 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.83 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $94.41. The stock is now traded at around $95.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 538 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $75.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 3494.95%. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 54.76%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $61.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 143.63%. The purchase prices were between $60.13 and $77.6, with an estimated average price of $70.47. The stock is now traded at around $62.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 86.90%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (QTS)

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $27.36 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $78.14 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.1.

Reduced: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

First Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 26.56%. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $193.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. First Bank & Trust still held 506 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

First Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 30.84%. The sale prices were between $61.55 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $75.17. The stock is now traded at around $70.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. First Bank & Trust still held 1,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

First Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 22.56%. The sale prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $128.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. First Bank & Trust still held 1,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Bank & Trust. Also check out:

1. First Bank & Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Bank & Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Bank & Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Bank & Trust keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider