First Bank & Trust Buys GLOBAL X FDS, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Realty Income Corp, Sells , CMC Materials Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GLOBAL X FDS, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Realty Income Corp, Pinterest Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells , CMC Materials Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q3, First Bank & Trust owns 433 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 87,687 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,572 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 32,520 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. GLOBAL X FDS (CATH) - 124,136 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) - 38,336 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $55.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 124,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 60,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $411.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $276.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 364 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.83 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $94.41. The stock is now traded at around $95.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 538 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $75.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 3494.95%. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 54.76%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $61.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 143.63%. The purchase prices were between $60.13 and $77.6, with an estimated average price of $70.47. The stock is now traded at around $62.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 86.90%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $27.36 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $78.14 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.1.

First Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 26.56%. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $193.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. First Bank & Trust still held 506 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 30.84%. The sale prices were between $61.55 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $75.17. The stock is now traded at around $70.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. First Bank & Trust still held 1,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 22.56%. The sale prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $128.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. First Bank & Trust still held 1,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.