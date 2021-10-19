Logo
Clarius Group, LLC Buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Snowflake Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Tractor Supply Co, NextEra Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clarius Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Snowflake Inc, General Electric Co, Unum Group, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Tractor Supply Co, NextEra Energy Inc, , Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarius Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Clarius Group, LLC owns 432 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarius Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarius+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clarius Group, LLC
  1. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,395,181 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 379,396 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,041 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  4. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 470,260 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  5. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 973,916 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Unum Group (UNM)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $259.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $142.3 and $169.76, with an estimated average price of $155.69. The stock is now traded at around $167.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $69.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,093 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $26.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $113.7 and $124.86, with an estimated average price of $118.72. The stock is now traded at around $116.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 148,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 367.63%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $337.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 269.90%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $248.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 207.16%. The purchase prices were between $48.48 and $78.23, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,695 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 47.77%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28. The stock is now traded at around $79.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 56.69%. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $180.81 and $211.87, with an estimated average price of $193.83.

Sold Out: (WORK)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56.

Sold Out: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $131.62 and $170, with an estimated average price of $152.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clarius Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Clarius Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clarius Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clarius Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clarius Group, LLC keeps buying
