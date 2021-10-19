Clarius Group, LLC Buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Snowflake Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Tractor Supply Co, NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: GE, UNM, OKTA, IBBQ, CQQQ, APTV, MRNA, RDS.A, TTE, USXF, ZY, AVB, PXD, OKE, NICE, LNC, IPG, ING, EXR, COO, LUMN, CVE, HBAN, NAUT, HIPO, RKLY, ERIC, ARDX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Snowflake Inc, General Electric Co, Unum Group, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Tractor Supply Co, NextEra Energy Inc, , Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarius Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Clarius Group, LLC owns 432 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,395,181 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 379,396 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,041 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 470,260 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 973,916 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $259.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $142.3 and $169.76, with an estimated average price of $155.69. The stock is now traded at around $167.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $69.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,093 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $26.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $113.7 and $124.86, with an estimated average price of $118.72. The stock is now traded at around $116.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 148,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 367.63%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $337.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 269.90%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $248.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 207.16%. The purchase prices were between $48.48 and $78.23, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,695 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 47.77%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28. The stock is now traded at around $79.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 56.69%. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $180.81 and $211.87, with an estimated average price of $193.83.

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96.

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56.

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $131.62 and $170, with an estimated average price of $152.