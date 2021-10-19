Investment Security Group Inc Buys Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

New Purchases: TSJA, PJAN, DFAC,

Investment company Investment Security Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Security Group Inc . As of 2021Q3, Investment Security Group Inc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 965,688 shares, 40.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 774,575 shares, 23.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 684,554 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 723,797 shares, 14.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 22,430 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%

Investment Security Group Inc initiated holding in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $27.94 and $29.08, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.280100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 34,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Investment Security Group Inc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $32.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Investment Security Group Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.