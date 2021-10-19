Investment Security Group Inc Buys Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

For the details of INVESTMENT SECURITY GROUP INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+security+group+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT SECURITY GROUP INC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 965,688 shares, 40.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 774,575 shares, 23.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 684,554 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 723,797 shares, 14.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 22,430 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
Investment Security Group Inc initiated holding in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $27.94 and $29.08, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.280100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 34,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)
Investment Security Group Inc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $32.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Investment Security Group Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of INVESTMENT SECURITY GROUP INC . Also check out:
