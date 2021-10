Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc Buys Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Industrial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc owns 1092 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 956,388 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 187.54% Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 896,857 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7217.70% Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) - 1,595,026 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6412.97% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 556,305 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) - 1,896,443 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. New Position

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $411.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 556,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.09 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $104.46. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 1,896,443 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.35 and $191.96, with an estimated average price of $186.32. The stock is now traded at around $190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 793,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27. The stock is now traded at around $88.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,221,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 4,096,172 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $231.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 416,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7217.70%. The purchase prices were between $305.41 and $322.1, with an estimated average price of $315.91. The stock is now traded at around $327.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7%. The holding were 896,857 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 187.54%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $372.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 956,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6412.97%. The purchase prices were between $139.05 and $150.28, with an estimated average price of $144.96. The stock is now traded at around $143.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 1,595,026 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1784.70%. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $423.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 407,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1835.75%. The purchase prices were between $246.86 and $264.89, with an estimated average price of $255.62. The stock is now traded at around $246.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 320,890 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $15.63 and $24.73, with an estimated average price of $18.96. The stock is now traded at around $26.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,983,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $102.06 and $110.97, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15.