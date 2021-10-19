Stableford Capital Ii Llc Buys ProShares Short QQQ, Constellation Brands Inc, Humana Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: PSQ, CNC, XLU, GDDY, CAH, CCI, MS, NFLX, TMO, GDX, XLK, LUMN,
- Added Positions: STZ, HUM, UNH, ARCC, LLY, RBLX, SLB, MA, FCX, UNP, APD, UPS, KMI, GBDC, TSLX,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, GOOGL, OUT, USB, AMZN, FB, RDS.A, BP, MTB, CMCSA, DIS, AAPL, EPD, ROIC, MSFT, VZ, C, MRK, POWW, SRLN, BKLN, IEI, PFFD, IEF, WFC, NEE, NVDA, TMUS, JPM, CVX, EXC, COST, PFE, RTX, TSLA, BAC, ANTM, COP, COF, MPLX, ABT, MCD, HD, BRK.B, JNJ, EXAS, ESS, KO, SCHH, PEP, SHW, LIN, DUK, PG, KRC, IVV, D, FISV, BUD, MMP, ECL, SO, WMT, SBUX, DEO, AVB, HON, FUTY, T,
- Sold Out: BABA, FRT, REG, PBCT, CWK, ENPH, BXP, TPIC, BK, VOE,
For the details of STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stableford+capital+ii+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 318,337 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ) - 999,283 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 478,873 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 62,878 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 68,011 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 999,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89. The stock is now traded at around $64.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.44 and $69.54, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $65.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.38 and $89.11, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,093 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,503 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $167.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 123.16%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $215.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Humana Inc by 50.07%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $438.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 123.22%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $424.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 90.42%. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 73,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 112.65%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $77.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,991 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $112.24 and $123.14, with an estimated average price of $118.58.Sold Out: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $61.9 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $66.27.Sold Out: Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC. The sale prices were between $16.1 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $17.93.Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $15.26 and $17.89, with an estimated average price of $16.26.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $148.4 and $193.93, with an estimated average price of $171.85.
Here is the complete portfolio of STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC. Also check out:
1. STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment