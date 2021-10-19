Stableford Capital Ii Llc Buys ProShares Short QQQ, Constellation Brands Inc, Humana Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: PSQ, CNC, XLU, GDDY, CAH, CCI, MS, NFLX, TMO, GDX, XLK, LUMN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Short QQQ, Constellation Brands Inc, Humana Inc, Centene Corp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Regency Centers Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stableford Capital Ii Llc. As of 2021Q3, Stableford Capital Ii Llc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 318,337 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ) - 999,283 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 478,873 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 62,878 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 68,011 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 999,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89. The stock is now traded at around $64.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.44 and $69.54, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $65.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.38 and $89.11, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,093 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,503 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $167.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 123.16%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $215.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Humana Inc by 50.07%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $438.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 123.22%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $424.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 90.42%. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 73,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 112.65%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $77.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,991 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $112.24 and $123.14, with an estimated average price of $118.58.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $61.9 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $66.27.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC. The sale prices were between $16.1 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $17.93.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $15.26 and $17.89, with an estimated average price of $16.26.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $148.4 and $193.93, with an estimated average price of $171.85.