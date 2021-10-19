Stableford Capital Ii Llc Buys ProShares Short QQQ, Constellation Brands Inc, Humana Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Stableford Capital Ii Llc Buys ProShares Short QQQ, Constellation Brands Inc, Humana Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stableford Capital Ii Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Short QQQ, Constellation Brands Inc, Humana Inc, Centene Corp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Regency Centers Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stableford Capital Ii Llc. As of 2021Q3, Stableford Capital Ii Llc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stableford+capital+ii+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC
  1. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 318,337 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  2. ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ) - 999,283 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 478,873 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  4. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 62,878 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  5. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 68,011 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
New Purchase: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 999,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89. The stock is now traded at around $64.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.44 and $69.54, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $65.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.38 and $89.11, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,093 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,503 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $167.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 123.16%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $215.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Humana Inc by 50.07%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $438.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 123.22%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $424.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 90.42%. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 73,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 112.65%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $77.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,991 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $112.24 and $123.14, with an estimated average price of $118.58.

Sold Out: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $61.9 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $66.27.

Sold Out: Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC. The sale prices were between $16.1 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $17.93.

Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $15.26 and $17.89, with an estimated average price of $16.26.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $148.4 and $193.93, with an estimated average price of $171.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC. Also check out:

1. STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider