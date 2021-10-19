Viking Fund Management Llc Buys Devon Energy Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells Duke Energy Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources

- New Purchases: D, GNRC, LFG, CE,
- Added Positions: DVN, ABBV, PXD, MRO, VZ, ETR, PFE, CME, BTI, PM, OLN, RUN, TXN, ARRY, LMT, ENB, CSCO, MRK, APD, NESR, AES, XOM, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: DUK, CTRA, CNQ, LNG, FANG, COP, BCE, TRP, MGY, JNJ,
- Sold Out: XEC, FITB, EMR, NEX,
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 362,000 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.80%
- Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 69,000 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 104,000 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.04%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 23,000 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 54,000 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio.
Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53. The stock is now traded at around $470.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Archaea Energy Inc (LFG)
Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Archaea Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $17.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Celanese Corp (CE)
Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.19 and $163.17, with an estimated average price of $154.05. The stock is now traded at around $163.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 63.80%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 362,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $99.26 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $107.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Olin Corp (OLN)
Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Olin Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (XEC)
Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52.Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.31.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $93.71 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $99.83.Sold Out: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX)
Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $3.13 and $5.12, with an estimated average price of $4.03.
Here is the complete portfolio of VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
