Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Viking Fund Management Llc Buys Devon Energy Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells Duke Energy Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minot, ND, based Investment company Viking Fund Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Devon Energy Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Archaea Energy Inc, Marathon Oil Corp, sells Duke Energy Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, , Cheniere Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viking Fund Management Llc. As of 2021Q3, Viking Fund Management Llc owns 112 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viking+fund+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 362,000 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.80%
  2. Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 69,000 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 104,000 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.04%
  4. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 23,000 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio.
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 54,000 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53. The stock is now traded at around $470.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Archaea Energy Inc (LFG)

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Archaea Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $17.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Celanese Corp (CE)

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.19 and $163.17, with an estimated average price of $154.05. The stock is now traded at around $163.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 63.80%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 362,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $99.26 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $107.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Olin Corp (OLN)

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Olin Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (XEC)

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.31.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $93.71 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $99.83.

Sold Out: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX)

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $3.13 and $5.12, with an estimated average price of $4.03.



