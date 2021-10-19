SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

- New Purchases: QQQ,
- Added Positions: SCHP, BND, VOO, IJH, VEA, SPY, VIG, IEFA, IVV, VB,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, IGF, IJR, BSV, SCZ, VONG, REET, BNDX, VO,
- Sold Out: IVE,
For the details of SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/svb+wealth+advisory%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 110,827 shares, 29.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 612,866 shares, 15.81% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 231,493 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.51%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 110,598 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.52%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 167,007 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18%
SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $372.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 604 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 44.86%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $274.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 126.02%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $142.93 and $151.13, with an estimated average price of $148.24.
Here is the complete portfolio of SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc..
