SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 110,827 shares, 29.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 612,866 shares, 15.81% of the total portfolio. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 231,493 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.51% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 110,598 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.52% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 167,007 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18%

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $372.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 604 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 44.86%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $274.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 126.02%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $142.93 and $151.13, with an estimated average price of $148.24.