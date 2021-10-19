Delta Capital Management Llc Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, Sells Sony Group Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: NOC, PFXF, PAG,

NOC, PFXF, PAG, Added Positions: DLR, EA, AKAM, AIT, BLL, CHE, NDAQ, ODFL, PRFT, WWD,

DLR, EA, AKAM, AIT, BLL, CHE, NDAQ, ODFL, PRFT, WWD, Reduced Positions: SONY, PNC, NVDA, OAS,

SONY, PNC, NVDA, OAS, Sold Out: PTC,

New York City, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, Penske Automotive Group Inc, sells Sony Group Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, PTC Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q3, Delta Capital Management Llc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,247 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,005 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 40,654 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.38% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 30,220 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Citigroup Inc (C) - 58,131 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61. The stock is now traded at around $393.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 4,035 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 40,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.53 and $108.39, with an estimated average price of $87.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 197.69%. The purchase prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92. The stock is now traded at around $147.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 14,185 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49.