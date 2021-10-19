Delta Capital Management Llc Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, Sells Sony Group Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: NOC, PFXF, PAG,
- Added Positions: DLR, EA, AKAM, AIT, BLL, CHE, NDAQ, ODFL, PRFT, WWD,
- Reduced Positions: SONY, PNC, NVDA, OAS,
- Sold Out: PTC,
For the details of DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,247 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,005 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 40,654 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.38%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 30,220 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 58,131 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61. The stock is now traded at around $393.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 4,035 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)
Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 40,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)
Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.53 and $108.39, with an estimated average price of $87.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Delta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 197.69%. The purchase prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92. The stock is now traded at around $147.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 14,185 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)
Delta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49.
