Refined Wealth Management Buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Coinbase Global Inc

New Purchases: VSGX, COIN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Coinbase Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Refined Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Refined Wealth Management owns 21 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Refined Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/refined+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 263,708 shares, 17.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 288,073 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 103,583 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 430,796 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 147,520 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%

Refined Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 74,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Refined Wealth Management initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $293.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 13,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.