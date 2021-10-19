Refined Wealth Management Buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Coinbase Global Inc

- New Purchases: VSGX, COIN,
- Added Positions: MPC, ESGV, AMZN, SRLN, OSTK, FLRN, BSV, GLD, TIP, VB, VO, CGC, VSS, AAPL, XL,
- Reduced Positions: FTSM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Refined Wealth Management
- Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 263,708 shares, 17.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 288,073 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 103,583 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 430,796 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 147,520 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
Refined Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 74,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Refined Wealth Management initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $293.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 13,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.
