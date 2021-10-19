Breiter Capital Management Inc Buys Global X MLP ETF, Starwood Property Trust Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Breiter Capital Management Inc Buys Global X MLP ETF, Starwood Property Trust Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Breiter Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Global X MLP ETF, Starwood Property Trust Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June, Iron Mountain Inc, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Breiter Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Breiter Capital Management Inc owns 136 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/breiter+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,008 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 26,948 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.81%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,365 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  4. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 10,047 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31%
  5. Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) - 142,824 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 142,824 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.41 and $26.42, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 132,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (FJUN)

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $36.59. The stock is now traded at around $37.023400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 63,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $54.19, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 18,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 33,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,912 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 76.81%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $282.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 26,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 223.04%. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 75,644 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $44.26 and $48.46, with an estimated average price of $46.25.

Sold Out: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.76 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $36.23.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $121.42, with an estimated average price of $116.02.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $50.38.

Sold Out: RH (RH)

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $651.88 and $738.52, with an estimated average price of $688.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider