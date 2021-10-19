Breiter Capital Management Inc Buys Global X MLP ETF, Starwood Property Trust Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

- New Purchases: MLPA, STWD, FJUN, FIXD, DEED, WSM, SNPS, ETSY, LIT, SWKS, SDVY, FMHI, EFIX, FTSL, TFC, PAYC, URI, COST,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, IRM, IHI, SPGI, IVV, ABBV, GWW, TGT, AMGN, RDVY, HD, INTC, UNH, CTAS, ADP, LMT, PFE, WMT, IBM, PG, FB, DE, RDS.B, LMBS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, LRCX, AMD, FPE, JPM, CVX, ARI, SCHD, QCOM, USB, ERIC, T, SPY, CSCO, PM, RTX, FSK, TJX, DIS, RMD, TTD,
- Sold Out: FTCS, XLRE, REM, RWJ, JKK, RH, HYG, APTV, CMBM, ALB, OSTK, DGRW, ABR, PNC, MRCC, OLLI, TPR, CRWD, VB, GE,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,008 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 26,948 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.81%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,365 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 10,047 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31%
- Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) - 142,824 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 142,824 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.41 and $26.42, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 132,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (FJUN)
Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $36.59. The stock is now traded at around $37.023400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 63,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $54.19, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 18,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)
Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 33,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,912 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 76.81%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $282.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 26,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 223.04%. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 75,644 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $44.26 and $48.46, with an estimated average price of $46.25.Sold Out: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)
Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.76 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $36.23.Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)
Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $121.42, with an estimated average price of $116.02.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $50.38.Sold Out: RH (RH)
Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $651.88 and $738.52, with an estimated average price of $688.15.
