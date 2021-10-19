Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Five9 Inc, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Sells Proofpoint Inc, ,

- New Purchases: FIVN, ECHO, ENTG, IEC, FVRR, BILL, KRNT, VNT, IS, INMD, APG, RGEN, MIC, EWZ, DISCK, SOFI, SOFI, THD, EWM, DTE, ECH, PWR, ODP, ASAN, PCTY, JXN, UPST, HGV, LCID, IAC, BCEI, BCEI, GCI, FANG, PSFE, HAYW, RH, TROX, HUT, COMP, ZI, ESTC, THRN, OMAB, TWKS, CONE, SKIN, TYRA, AKA, PRCT, DOCN, ENVX, DICE, RXRX, BAM, NE, RERE, DSEY, ROVR, DOMA, SMFR, ABSI, EVGO, BARK, CAAP, ENIA, ROOT,
- Added Positions: NUAN, SJR,
- Reduced Positions: PPD, KSU,
- Sold Out: PFPT, WORK, ALXN, XLNX, WLTW, QTS, CNST, LMNX, WBT, HON, TIXT, FSM, TLS, MCFE, PING, NTCT, BEPC, ABST, RXT, QLYS, ELP,
For the details of Samson Rock Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/samson+rock+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Samson Rock Capital LLP
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,159,722 shares, 40.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.57%
- Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 52,000 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.44%
- PPD Inc (PPD) - 206,999 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.88%
- Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 310,000 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.81%
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 40,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37. The stock is now traded at around $158.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)
Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.17 and $48, with an estimated average price of $34.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.63 and $134.83, with an estimated average price of $120.55. The stock is now traded at around $129.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 34,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: IEC Electronics Corp (IEC)
Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in IEC Electronics Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $161.38 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $201.76. The stock is now traded at around $195.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 14,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $295.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 8,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Samson Rock Capital LLP added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.52 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $55.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.43%. The holding were 1,159,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
Samson Rock Capital LLP added to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 45.81%. The purchase prices were between $28.37 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.Sold Out: (WORK)
Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64.Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83.Sold Out: (QTS)
Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.
