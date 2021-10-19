Logo
Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Five9 Inc, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Sells Proofpoint Inc, ,

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Samson Rock Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Nuance Communications Inc, Five9 Inc, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Entegris Inc, IEC Electronics Corp, sells Proofpoint Inc, , , Xilinx Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samson Rock Capital LLP. As of 2021Q3, Samson Rock Capital LLP owns 69 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Samson Rock Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/samson+rock+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Samson Rock Capital LLP
  1. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,159,722 shares, 40.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.57%
  2. Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 52,000 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.44%
  3. PPD Inc (PPD) - 206,999 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.88%
  4. Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 310,000 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.81%
  5. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 40,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37. The stock is now traded at around $158.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.17 and $48, with an estimated average price of $34.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.63 and $134.83, with an estimated average price of $120.55. The stock is now traded at around $129.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 34,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: IEC Electronics Corp (IEC)

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in IEC Electronics Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $161.38 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $201.76. The stock is now traded at around $195.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 14,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $295.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 8,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Samson Rock Capital LLP added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.52 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $55.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.43%. The holding were 1,159,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Samson Rock Capital LLP added to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 45.81%. The purchase prices were between $28.37 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.

Sold Out: (WORK)

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83.

Sold Out: (QTS)

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Samson Rock Capital LLP.

1. Samson Rock Capital LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Samson Rock Capital LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Samson Rock Capital LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Samson Rock Capital LLP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
insider