ONE Advisory Partners, LLC Buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ONE Advisory Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, ONE Advisory Partners, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 281,862 shares, 17.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.48% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,871 shares, 15.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 122,663 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.79% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 237,025 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 248,071 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 36,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 114,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.18 and $152.73, with an estimated average price of $150.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 954.16%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 100,967 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $108.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 122,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 131.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 30,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 516.60%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.20%. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $145.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,816 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $69.13 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $71.06.