ONE Advisory Partners, LLC Buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC Buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ONE Advisory Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ONE Advisory Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, ONE Advisory Partners, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ONE Advisory Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one+advisory+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ONE Advisory Partners, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 281,862 shares, 17.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.48%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,871 shares, 15.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 122,663 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.79%
  4. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 237,025 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 248,071 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 36,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 114,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.18 and $152.73, with an estimated average price of $150.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 954.16%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 100,967 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $108.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 122,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 131.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 30,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 516.60%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.20%. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $145.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,816 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9.

Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65.

Sold Out: iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $69.13 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $71.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of ONE Advisory Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. ONE Advisory Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ONE Advisory Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ONE Advisory Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ONE Advisory Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider