ONE Advisory Partners, LLC Buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF

- New Purchases: TIP, COMT, TLH,
- Added Positions: IXN, EFG, ESGU, SHM, IHI, VLUE, IUSB, TLT, EFV, IJR, IEFA, IJT,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, GOVT, ESGE, MUB, TFI, IYE, IXG, IVV, MBB,
- Sold Out: MTUM, USMV, SUB, LQD, AOA,
These are the top 5 holdings of ONE Advisory Partners, LLC
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 281,862 shares, 17.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.48%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,871 shares, 15.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 122,663 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.79%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 237,025 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 248,071 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 36,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 114,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.18 and $152.73, with an estimated average price of $150.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 954.16%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 100,967 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $108.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 122,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 131.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 30,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 516.60%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.20%. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $145.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,816 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65.Sold Out: iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)
ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $69.13 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $71.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of ONE Advisory Partners, LLC.
1. ONE Advisory Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ONE Advisory Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ONE Advisory Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ONE Advisory Partners, LLC keeps buying
