RMR Wealth Builders Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, , Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, , Alibaba Group Holding, NIO Inc, Teradyne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMR Wealth Builders. As of 2021Q3, RMR Wealth Builders owns 187 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RMR Wealth Builders's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rmr+wealth+builders/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 177,536 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.40% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 205,420 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.11% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 315,501 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.10% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 89,929 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.75% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 89,152 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.16%

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.93 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $274.6. The stock is now traded at around $279.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.88 and $108.68, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $285.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $96.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,081 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 315,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 105,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06. The stock is now traded at around $501.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $61.07 and $73.71, with an estimated average price of $69.92.