RMR Wealth Builders Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, , Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: VOOG, ADI, MBB, ORCL, FTNT, CRWD, BOND, IGSB, VUG, VGT, VGIT, USMF, DON, AGGY, DGRS, JNK, SPLV, KKR, SGEN, STM, PSA, MAR,
- Added Positions: IWF, IWD, EFA, IJH, IWM, SHV, MDY, SPY, AGG, AAPL, QQQ, AMZN, BNDX, VWO, XLF, DGRW, CSCO, GOOG, XOM, IWR, NVDA, MSFT, FB, XLV, NFLX, MUB, JPM, PYPL, SBUX, HD, VNQ, LIT, ADBE, QQQJ, BSV, ARKF, VTV, SQ, BAC, BA, IBM, PFE, DIS, BX, TSLA, EFAV, XLE, ZTS, BMY, BAM, TIP, CVX, COST, ABBV, PFF, LOW, PNC, PEG, CRM, IJR, NXJ, MA, NEE, SPG, DOCU, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, MRK, PG, BDX, JNJ, DOW, T, PM, V, MELI, NKE, MCD, MDLZ, BLL, MO, O, SIRI, C, AXP, PANW,
- Sold Out: BRK.A, MXIM, BABA, NIO, TER, AOS, ANET,
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 177,536 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.40%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 205,420 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.11%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 315,501 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.10%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 89,929 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.75%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 89,152 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.16%
RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.93 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $274.6. The stock is now traded at around $279.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.88 and $108.68, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $285.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $96.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,081 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 315,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 105,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06. The stock is now traded at around $501.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615.Sold Out: (MXIM)
RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)
RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64.Sold Out: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)
RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $61.07 and $73.71, with an estimated average price of $69.92.
