RMR Wealth Builders Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, , Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

RMR Wealth Builders Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, , Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company RMR Wealth Builders (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, , Alibaba Group Holding, NIO Inc, Teradyne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMR Wealth Builders. As of 2021Q3, RMR Wealth Builders owns 187 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RMR Wealth Builders's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rmr+wealth+builders/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RMR Wealth Builders
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 177,536 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.40%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 205,420 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.11%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 315,501 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.10%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 89,929 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.75%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 89,152 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.16%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.93 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $274.6. The stock is now traded at around $279.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.88 and $108.68, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $285.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $96.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,081 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 315,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 105,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06. The stock is now traded at around $501.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64.

Sold Out: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $61.07 and $73.71, with an estimated average price of $69.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of RMR Wealth Builders. Also check out:

1. RMR Wealth Builders's Undervalued Stocks
2. RMR Wealth Builders's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RMR Wealth Builders's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RMR Wealth Builders keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider