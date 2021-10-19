Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. Buys Intel Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: PRU, HOLX, IEF, NVDA, NOW, KRBN, TECH,
- Added Positions: INTC, XOM, TJX, LYB, CRM, HD, FISV, FAST, BP, CVX, CIEN, GILD, LHX, DE, MCHP, WEC, GOOG, LRCX, VZ, WSM, DNP, MO, XLP, USMV, IQV, AVGO, PM, WCN, ECPG, BRK.B, NLY,
- Reduced Positions: OLLI, ALB, PHYS, AAPL, COST, T, MSFT, AMZN, AIZ, BAC, WFC, KO, ADBE, ACN, NEM, ETN, RE, RTX, PG, JNJ, URI, SBUX, LLY, PEP, HON, APH, FB, BMY, APAM, USB, TMO, MCD, PFE, NOC, ANET, IFF, GD, GDX, CHD, ABMD, DOW, IVOL, DIS, RSG, PSA, LMT, FCX, CL, PYPL, JPM, IBM, SCHH, XLV,
- Sold Out: BR, SPTL, HCSG, SYK, UPS, IEMG, NTRS, BSV, ATVI, BABA, KHC, ZM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,272 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,071 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 27,151 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,410 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 66,778 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $80.74, with an estimated average price of $74.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $666.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $42.42, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $39.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 28.97%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 120,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 52,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 156.82%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 48.25%. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $98.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $291.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $162.51 and $176.99, with an estimated average price of $170.23.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $41.05 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $42.33.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.11.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.
