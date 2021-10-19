Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. Buys Intel Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

New Purchases: PRU, HOLX, IEF, NVDA, NOW, KRBN, TECH,

PRU, HOLX, IEF, NVDA, NOW, KRBN, TECH, Added Positions: INTC, XOM, TJX, LYB, CRM, HD, FISV, FAST, BP, CVX, CIEN, GILD, LHX, DE, MCHP, WEC, GOOG, LRCX, VZ, WSM, DNP, MO, XLP, USMV, IQV, AVGO, PM, WCN, ECPG, BRK.B, NLY,

INTC, XOM, TJX, LYB, CRM, HD, FISV, FAST, BP, CVX, CIEN, GILD, LHX, DE, MCHP, WEC, GOOG, LRCX, VZ, WSM, DNP, MO, XLP, USMV, IQV, AVGO, PM, WCN, ECPG, BRK.B, NLY, Reduced Positions: OLLI, ALB, PHYS, AAPL, COST, T, MSFT, AMZN, AIZ, BAC, WFC, KO, ADBE, ACN, NEM, ETN, RE, RTX, PG, JNJ, URI, SBUX, LLY, PEP, HON, APH, FB, BMY, APAM, USB, TMO, MCD, PFE, NOC, ANET, IFF, GD, GDX, CHD, ABMD, DOW, IVOL, DIS, RSG, PSA, LMT, FCX, CL, PYPL, JPM, IBM, SCHH, XLV,

OLLI, ALB, PHYS, AAPL, COST, T, MSFT, AMZN, AIZ, BAC, WFC, KO, ADBE, ACN, NEM, ETN, RE, RTX, PG, JNJ, URI, SBUX, LLY, PEP, HON, APH, FB, BMY, APAM, USB, TMO, MCD, PFE, NOC, ANET, IFF, GD, GDX, CHD, ABMD, DOW, IVOL, DIS, RSG, PSA, LMT, FCX, CL, PYPL, JPM, IBM, SCHH, XLV, Sold Out: BR, SPTL, HCSG, SYK, UPS, IEMG, NTRS, BSV, ATVI, BABA, KHC, ZM,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Hologic Inc, TJX Inc, sells Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Capital Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. owns 135 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Capital Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+capital+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,272 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,071 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 27,151 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,410 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 66,778 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $80.74, with an estimated average price of $74.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $666.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $42.42, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $39.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 28.97%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 120,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 52,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 156.82%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 48.25%. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $98.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $291.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $162.51 and $176.99, with an estimated average price of $170.23.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $41.05 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $42.33.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.11.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.