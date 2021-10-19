Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco Solar ETF

New Purchases: VDC, VCR, XLP, VWO, DFAC, ESML, BND, SO,

VDC, VCR, XLP, VWO, DFAC, ESML, BND, SO, Added Positions: VEA, VTIP, IJR, SCHM, XSOE, ESGD, HYG, PBW, SPY, DLS, MSFT, SCHE, VOO, ABT, MMM,

VEA, VTIP, IJR, SCHM, XSOE, ESGD, HYG, PBW, SPY, DLS, MSFT, SCHE, VOO, ABT, MMM, Reduced Positions: VGT, AGG, VTI, VNQ, VXUS, EAGG, VO, IJH, SCHB, GPN, DEM, KO, VUG,

VGT, AGG, VTI, VNQ, VXUS, EAGG, VO, IJH, SCHB, GPN, DEM, KO, VUG, Sold Out: IEFA, TAN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco Solar ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elwood+%26+goetz+wealth+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 722,600 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 287,780 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.92% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 579,179 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 218,612 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 214,603 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $179.22 and $188.13, with an estimated average price of $184.1. The stock is now traded at around $183.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 114,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $305.41 and $322.1, with an estimated average price of $315.91. The stock is now traded at around $327.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 30,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $72.52, with an estimated average price of $70.9. The stock is now traded at around $70.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,054 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 27.75%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28. The stock is now traded at around $79.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.60%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $92.23, with an estimated average price of $81.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $447.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $84.16.